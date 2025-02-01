The West African box office, which includes Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ghana, and eight other African countries, achieved remarkable double-digit growth in 2024, reaching N11.58 billion—just shy of its initial N12 billion projection.

Based on Nigeria’s dominance in the region, it accounts for the lion’s share of available cinema screens, according to FilmOne Entertainment’s 2024 Yearbook.

Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, leads the way in both cinema sites and admissions, accounting for 53.6% of the country’s total box office revenue—roughly N5.7 billion from Lagos alone.

Meanwhile, cities like Abuja, Edo, and Rivers States have hovered between 7% and 8% in their individual contributions, with Abuja taking the lead among them.

Geographically, Nigeria’s southern region continues to dominate, representing 84% of the national box office performance. With only 12 cinemas in the entire northern region, this trend is not entirely surprising.

According to the report survey, 55% of individuals who visit cinemas are women made up of a young population between age 21-29 years of age.

Without further ado, Nairametrics takes a dive into the most visited cinema locations in Lagos as of 2024.

Methodology

The ranking of the most visited cinema locations in Lagos is based on admissions—the total number of tickets sold for all films screened during a specific period—and box office revenue. This provides a deeper look into which cinemas are drawing the largest crowds and generating the most revenue.

Here are the top 10 most visited cinemas in Lagos for 2024.

Filmworld Cinemas, Ikotun

Admission: 41,911

Gross: N122.5 million

Avg. Ticket Price: N2, 924

Filmworld Cinemas joins the list of the most visited cinema locations in Lagos. An independent cinema located in KAF Mall, Ikotun, Lagos, it offers moviegoers a premium viewing experience. Situated at 130 Ikotun-Idimu Road, Alimosho, Lagos, Nigeria, Filmworld Cinemas is known for its diverse film selections, modern facilities, and comfortable ambiance.

FilmHouse Circle Mall, Jakande

Admissions: 45,888

Gross: N288.7 million

Avg. Ticket Price: N6,292

Filmhouse Cinemas Nigeria is owned by Filmhouse Group, co-founded by Kene Okwuosa, Moses Babatope, and Kene Mkparu in 2012. The company operates under Filmhouse Group, which also includes FilmOne Entertainment, a prominent film distribution and production company in Nigeria.

Launched in 2019, Filmhouse Cinemas at Circle Mall is located at Shoprite, Circle Mall, Osapa London, Jakande, Lagos. As one of Nigeria’s largest cinema chains, Filmhouse Cinemas operates multiple locations nationwide and plays a vital role in the growth of Nollywood and the distribution of international films across Nigeria.

Sky Cinemas, Sangotedo

Admissions: 46,085

Gross: N186.5 million

Avg. Ticket Price: N4,048

Sky Cinemas, located at Sky Mall, Km 46 Novojo Estate, Farm Bus Stop, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Sangotedo, is operated by Sky Cinemas Limited, a subsidiary of Skymall Global Investments Limited. The parent company, Bildiamo Limited, maintains a significant presence in Nigeria’s construction and commercial real estate sectors.

FilmHouse Ikota

Admissions: 49,805

Gross: N301.2 million

Avg. Ticket Price: N6,048

Filmhouse Ikota is part of the FilmOne Entertainment cinema chains in Lagos. It is located at Blackbell Mall, Ikota, Lekki, Lagos, offering moviegoers an exceptional cinematic experience. As a key member of the Filmhouse Group, Filmhouse Ikota plays an important role in FilmOne Entertainment’s network, supporting the growth of Nollywood and the distribution of international films in Nigeria.

Genesis Maryland Mall

Admissions: 64,498

Gross: N353.1 million

Avg. Ticket Price: N5,475

Located at Myland Mall, Along Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos, Genesis Myland Mall is part of the Genesis Group, a renowned Nigerian conglomerate established in 1991.

The group is known for its focus on hospitality and entertainment, with diverse interests in restaurants, hotels, industrial catering, cinemas, family entertainment centers, and facility management.

Genesis Cinemas is the leading cinema chain in West Africa, with 12 locations, 47 screens, and over 4,700 seats across Nigeria.

Genesis Festival Mall, Festac

Admissions: 64,849

Gross: N387.3 million

Avg. Ticket Price: N5,973

Genesis Cinemas at Festival Mall, Festac Town, Lagos, located within the Festival Hotel, Festac Lagos by Premium Swiss Hospitality, Amuwo Odofin, is part of the Genesis Group, a prominent Nigerian conglomerate established in 1991.

The Genesis Cinemas brand was launched in the Nigerian market in 2008 in Lagos. By December 2011, the company had already served over 15 million customers.

Filmhouse Surulere

Admissions: 77,990

Gross: N397.2 million

Avg. Ticket Price: N5,093

Filmhouse Surulere is part of the FilmOne Group’s cinema chains, representing the film exhibition arm of the company. It is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN). The cinema opened its doors in December 2012 with a 3-screen facility at Leisure Mall, Surulere, Lagos. In 2016, the company expanded its flagship location, increasing the number of screens to 8.

Filmhouse Lekki

Admissions: 133,226

Gross: N821.3 million

Avg. Ticket Price: N6,165

Located in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on The Rock Drive, this FilmOne Group launched the cinema on October 29, 2023. It features an IMAX cinema, lounge, and rooftop restaurant, offering a mix of 2D, 3D, and IMAX experiences. As part of a growing retail complex, Filmhouse Lekki has quickly become one of the most popular destinations in Lagos, contributing to the cinema chain’s increasing footprint in six states across Nigeria.

EbonyLife Cinemas

Admissions: 138,644

Gross: N838.7 million

Avg. Ticket Price: N6,050

EbonyLife Cinemas is part of the larger EbonyLife Group, which includes EbonyLife Creative Academy and EbonyLife Films, the production company behind successful titles like The Wedding Party, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Fifty, Your Excellency, Chief Daddy, Oloture, Elesin Oba, and Blood Sisters. The cinema has become one of the top destinations in West Africa in 2024. Founded by renowned Nigerian filmmaker Mo Abudu, it features four screening rooms, including a private room with an adjoining lounge for exclusive screenings. It is located at EbonyLife Place, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Silverbird Ikeja

Admissions: 206,440

Gross: N829.5 million

Avg. Ticket Price: N4,018

Silverbird Cinemas, located in the heart of Lagos at 174 / 194 Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja City Mall, Alausa Ikeja, is owned by The Silverbird Group, a diversified multimedia company headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Established in 1980 by Ben Murray-Bruce, the group has expanded its reach to include various business divisions such as Silverbird Properties, Silverbird Film Distribution, Silverbird Communications, Silverbird Production, and Dream Magic Studios. Silverbird Cinemas, one of the group’s flagship divisions, plays a vital role in Nigeria’s cinema industry, offering exceptional cinematic experiences to moviegoers across the country.

What to know

Despite Sub-Saharan Africa having a population of approximately 377 million people, the cinema-to-population ratio remains stark, with one cinema serving 45 million people.

Currently, Nigeria boasts 102 cinema locations with a total of 333 screens, far outpacing other countries in the region. Ghana follows with just 4 locations and 17 screens, while Sierra Leone has 7 locations and 8 screens. At the close of 2024, cinemas were operational in 21 of Nigeria’s 36 states, with these 102 locations contributing an impressive 92.99% of Anglophone West Africa’s box office revenue.