The United Kingdom recently appointed Flo Eshalomi MP as its new Trade Envoy to Nigeria, joining a team of 31 MPs tasked with driving the country’s export and investment agenda under the UK Plan for Change.

Her role is important in strengthening economic ties between the UK and Nigeria, focusing on removing trade barriers, boosting exports, and attracting investments.

Speaking on the appointment, Mark Smithson, Country Director for the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) in Nigeria, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Florence Eshalomi MP as the new UK Trade Envoy to Nigeria and look forward to working with her to deliver on the commitments made under the UK Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership and unlock growth and opportunities for our two nations.”

Eshalomi brings years of political experience to her new role, having served as MP for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green since 2019.

From Brixton to the global stage

Born Florence Nosegbe in Birmingham to Nigerian parents in 1980, Eshalomi’s journey is one of doggedness and determination. Raised in Brixton as the eldest of three girls, young Florence’s academic path led her to Middlesex University.

There she earned a BA in Political & International Studies with Law. A beneficiary of the EU-funded Erasmus Exchange Program, she spent a semester at Utrecht University, broadening her global perspective.

Her professional career began in grassroots campaigning, public affairs, and policy-making, including roles at the Labour Party, the Runnymede Trust, and Four Communications. Her entry into politics saw her serve as a local councillor for Brixton Hill, where she worked alongside future Labour MP Steve Reed.

Political Career

Eshalomi has built a formidable career in British politics, serving as an MP for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green since July 2024 and previously as MP for Vauxhall since 2019. In September 2024, she was appointed Chairwoman of the Housing, Communities, and Local Government Select Committee, a role that underscores her expertise in housing, urban development, and community affairs.

Her political career began in local government, where she served as a Councillor in Lambeth, holding positions such as:

Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport & the 2012 Olympics (2010-2012)

Deputy Cabinet Member for Tackling Violent Youth Crime (2012-2013)

Deputy Cabinet Member for Housing (2013-2014)

In 2016, she was elected to the London Assembly, representing Lambeth & Southwark, where she championed policies on public transport, crime prevention, and housing reform until 2021.