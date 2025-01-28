The Jigawa State Government has approved N9.78 billion for the revitalization of 114 ward-level Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) across the state.

The initiative is part of Governor Umar Namadi’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage and improving access to quality healthcare services in all 27 local government areas.

The Commissioner for Information, Youths, and Sports, Mr. Sagir Musa, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

Primary healthcare facilities are the first point of contact for individuals seeking medical care within a community, providing essential health services, including immunizations, maternal and childcare, treatment of minor illnesses, and preventive care.

According to Musa, the project would be funded and implemented under the World Bank’s Immunization Plus and Malaria Progress for Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) Programme.

He added that the council also approved the formation of a 10-member committee tasked with developing modalities for a talent hunt program to encourage creativity and innovation among the youth in the state.

He stated that the committee would be chaired by the Commissioner for Higher Education, with commissioners for Health, Environment, Local Government, Information, and Technical Advisers on ICT and Digital Economy, Higher Education, and Agriculture serving as members.

Other members include the Director-General of the Youth Empowerment/Employment Agency and the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, while the Special Assistant on Technology and Innovation would act as secretary.

“The committee was constituted in line with His Excellency’s vision for Human Capital Development under the 12-Point Agenda and is mandated to submit its report within two weeks,” Musa explained.

He further revealed that the council also approved the launching of a Special Citizen Engagement Programme tagged in Hausa Language: “Gwamnati da Jamma’a,” to be organising town hall meetings across the 27 local government areas.

He said the programme would provide a space for the governor and government officials to interact with people, towards promoting citizens engagement in shaping their future and be informed about development projects.

More Insights

The IMPACT Project (Immunization Plus and Malaria Progress for Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services) is a World Bank-funded initiative aimed at improving healthcare delivery, particularly in underserved areas.

The project focuses on enhancing immunization coverage, reducing malaria incidence, and strengthening health systems.

It supports countries in their efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage by improving access to essential health services, such as immunization, maternal and child care, and disease prevention, especially at the grassroots level.