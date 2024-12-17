The Jigawa State Government has identified 6,348 ghost workers through a comprehensive staff verification exercise aimed at cleaning up the payroll system, resulting in monthly savings of approximately N314,657,342.06.

The revelation was made by Mr. Sagir Musa, Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports, and Culture, in a statement on Tuesday in Dutse.

According to Musa, the Statewide Staff Audit Biometric Data Capture and Validation Exercise uncovered the ghost workers, resulting in significant cost savings.

“The exercise resulted in detection of 6,348 ghost workers and significantly saved cost with an average of N314,657,342.06 per month and N3,775,888,809.72 per annum,” Musa stated.

Musa further explained that the State Executive Council (SEC) had approved the establishment of a Continuous Capture Centre (CCC) at the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

The centre is designed to fast-track the completion of the ongoing data capture and validation exercise under the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Management System (IPPMS).

Road rehabilitation projects approved

In addition to addressing payroll irregularities, the council approved contracts for the rehabilitation of flood-damaged roads across the state. The projects include:

Andaza – Gadewa – Aujara Road

Unguwar Mani – Korayel – Rorau Road

Tsamiya – Yalwan Damai – Litinin Tudu Road

These roads are located in Roni, Gwiwa, and Birnin Kudu Local Government Areas.

The council also approved N254.8 million for the completion of community-based integration into the state’s Social Register Data Management Information System.

“This is in line with the Umar Namadi administration’s effort to expand social security coverage to communities left out in the social register,” he stated.

Farmland allocation and peaceful co-existence

Furthermore, the SEC endorsed the implementation of recommendations from the Committee for the Retrieval of Farmlands Allocation across the state.

The commissioner emphasized that the decision aligns with the committee’s roadmap for fostering peaceful co-existence between farmers and herders.

“This is in line with the committee’s implementation roadmap recommended for promoting peaceful co-existence between farmers and herders across the state,” Musa said.

What you should know

Anambra State Local Government Service Commission recently uncovered 427 ghost workers who were illegally earning salaries.

The Chairman of the Commission, Vin Ezeaka revealed that 59 of the ghost workers were deceased employees whose names remained on the payroll, 40 had retired but were still receiving salaries and 11 were living abroad while earning salaries.

The audit also exposed six senior employees who forged certificates purportedly issued by the Imo State University.