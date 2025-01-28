The Federal Government of Nigeria has inaugurated a 25-member committee to oversee the creation of the Nigerian Education Data Initiative (NEDI), aimed at building a centralized and harmonized educational databank for the country.

The initiative was launched on Monday in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, to address critical challenges such as the issue of out-of-school children and other systemic problems in the education sector.

While inaugurating the committee, Dr. Alausa emphasized the importance of a unified data framework in transforming Nigeria’s education system.

“For too long, our education system has been hindered by the absence of a unified and comprehensive data framework.

It has been fragmented and inconsistent with incomplete data, spread across various institutions, agencies, and states. This has also impeded our ability to make informed decisions, allocate resources effectively, and measure progress with accuracy,” he said.

Data-driven decisions

He further noted that the databank would serve as the foundation for evidence-based decision-making and policy development.

“This initiative is a game-changer. With accurate, reliable, and accessible data, we will identify gaps and make targeted interventions where they are needed most.

We will monitor progress in real time and address emerging challenges proactively, foster transparency and accountability in resource allocation and policy implementation,” Alausa added.

Committee’s roles and objectives

The committee, which has been tasked with completing the databank by the third quarter of 2025, has several key responsibilities. These include:

Designing and executing a roadmap for the successful realization of NEDI.

Developing a framework for the Nigerian Education Databank.

Harmonizing data systems across agencies and institutions.

Ensuring data security, integrity, and confidentiality.

Dr. Alausa highlighted the scope of the databank, which will include comprehensive data on school locations, infrastructure, and the availability of essential facilities.

He also mentioned that it would provide detailed records of students, covering demographics, academic performance, and integration with the National Identification Number (NIN) to monitor educational trajectories.

“The databank will guide strategic investments, particularly in underserved regions,” he stated.

The Minister assured the committee of full government support, promising to provide the necessary resources and institutional backing to ensure the initiative’s success.

“Today, we are saying unequivocally that this must change. The Nigerian Education Data Initiative is our bold response to these longstanding challenges,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Vice Chairman Abubakar Isah expressed gratitude to the government for entrusting them with the initiative.

“This initiative will serve as a beacon of hope and catalyst for change in the education sector,” Isah said, pledging the committee’s commitment to delivering on its mandate.