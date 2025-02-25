The Federal Government has commenced a five-week training program for 6,000 senior secondary school teachers on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pedagogy across the country.

The official kick-off of the training took place in Abuja on Tuesday, with Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, calling on participants to leverage the training to contribute to national development.

Represented by Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, Director of the Senior Secondary Education Department in the ministry, Alausa described education as the cornerstone of meaningful development, emphasizing the need for beneficiaries to equip themselves with modern technology for teaching and learning.

“The world is undergoing a technological revolution, and artificial intelligence (AI) is at its core. AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a present-day reality, transforming industries, economies, and societies. As educators, we must embrace this evolution and ensure our education sector is not left behind.

“The integration of AI into pedagogy offers an unprecedented opportunity to enhance learning experiences, personalize education, and develop critical thinking skills among our students,” said Alausa.

More support

Dr. Iyela Ajayi, Executive Secretary of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), called on state governments, school administrators, and private sector partners to support the initiative. He appealed for investment in infrastructure, teacher training, and learners’ welfare to ensure that no school, teacher, or learner is left behind in the journey towards educational excellence.

Regarding the implementation of the minimum standards, Ajayi assured immediate and full implementation, with a nine-month window for school sanctions. He explained that the commission, through its intervention programs, would develop the minimum standards to build capacities and provide instructional resources for schools.

“The minimum standards are a strategic response to the challenges and gaps identified in the senior secondary education sub-sector. Over the years, we have observed disparities in curriculum implementation, teaching quality, school infrastructure, and learners’ outcomes across different states and schools.

“These inconsistencies have contributed to uneven access to quality education, limiting the potential of many learners. With these newly-developed standards, we now have a comprehensive framework that sets clear benchmarks for learning content, teacher qualification, school facilities, learners’ assessment, and governance in all senior secondary schools,” said Ajayi.

What you should know

Dr. Oluwakemi Olurinola, Lead Facilitator from the Department of Science and Technology Education, Olabisi Onabanjo University, emphasized that the training would bridge the digital gap in teaching and learning. She called on teachers to utilize every opportunity gained to be self-productive.

“We’re at a crucial turning point where the age-old ways of teaching are being questioned by the swift progression of technology. As we stand at the intersection of technology and education, it is clear that AI has the potential to revolutionize how we teach and learn.

“This training program is not just about introducing teachers to new tools; it is about empowering them to harness the power of AI to create more engaging, personalized, and effective learning experiences for their students,” said Olurinola.

Mohammed Salihu, Head of Teacher Training and International Partnership at NSSEC, provided an overview of the program, explaining that it was grouped into cohorts to accommodate teachers for five weeks.

The program was attended by commissioners of education or their representatives from all 36 states of the federation and the FCT. The virtual training was sponsored by Google Research and supported by Data Science Nigeria and Olabisi Onabanjo University.