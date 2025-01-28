The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Gautier Mignot, has expressed commitment to strengthen existing partnerships and contract new ones with the Nigerian government with a focus on digital technology, and healthcare, among other sectors.

Mignot, who recently assumed his role as EU Ambassador to Nigeria, made the commitment during a media parley on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, his priorities include fostering structured economic relations, as well as promoting trade and investment.

He said the EU would also focus on green economy and agri-food sectors.

EU-Nigeria partnerships

Sharing his vision on how to enhance the existing and new EU-Nigeria partnerships, Mignot described Nigeria as a key player in Africa and the world and emphasized the EU’s commitment to being a reliable partner for the nation.

He also said that there were plans to address the specific needs of Northern Nigeria, enhance peace, and security collaboration, and create opportunities in education and research.

He added that the EU also aimed to address migration challenges, issues such as human trafficking, migrant reintegration, and legal migration pathways that align with the interests of both parties.

“There will be a consultation on global and regional issues as EU is already a main supporter of ECOWAS on all issues.

“We want to partner more closely with the Nigerian authorities, at Federal and local levels, and listen to their expectations, strategies and needs,” he said.

EU’s mission in Nigeria

Identifying aspects of the EU’s mission in Nigeria, Mignot said he would be giving more visibility to what the EU has already achieved in Nigeria and with Nigeria, and also endorsing new initiatives and projects in order to explore the potential of these partnerships.

“We have a global and strong partnership between both countries, and it is based on shared values of human rights and the rule of law, democracy, and international law.

“These are based on common interest, and we are very transparent on the interest of Nigeria and EU in this partnerships,” he said.

He said that there were new initiatives and projects to be strengthened, adding that the EU would want a better structure in trade and investment partnerships, direct foreign investment, and economic relations.

“We want to achieve these partnerships through better structures in economic relations and dialogue to address and remove the issues that hamper more European investments in Nigeria and Europe trading,” he said.

According to him, currently, there is no agreement or dialogue framework between the Nigerian government on trade and economic issues.

He said that the EU also wanted to focus on creating more Jobs, especially for young people in Nigeria.