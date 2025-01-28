The All-Share Index closed the trading day on January 27, 2025, with a strong performance, rising by 820.41 points to reach 104,418.95.

This marks a 0.79% increase from the previous close of 103,598.54, as all FUGAZ stocks finished in positive territory.

Despite this bullish momentum, market activity saw a 10% decline in volume, dropping from 576 million shares to 518 million shares.

The market capitalization of the index soared beyond an impressive N64 trillion, ultimately closing at N64.4 trillion.

In terms of standout stocks, BETAGLAS and RTBRISCOE posted impressive gains of 9.98% and 9.92%, while MRS and TRANSCOHOT faced declines of 10.00% and 9.97%.

ACCESSCORP and FCMB led the trading activity, significantly influencing the day’s turnover.

Market Summary Current ASI: 104,418.95 points

Previous ASI: 103,598.54 points

Day Change: +0.79%

Year-to-Date Performance: +1.45%

Volume Traded: 518 million shares

Market Cap: N64.4 trillion Top 5 gainers BETAGLAS: up 9.98% to N65.00

RTBRISCOE: up 9.92% to N2.77

ACCESSCORP: up 9.88% to N27.80

CHELLARAM: up 9.83% to N4.47

SKYAVN: up 9.80% to N36.40 Top 5 losers MRS: down 10.00% to N180.90

TRANSCOHOT: down 9.97% to N114.65

EUNISELL: down 9.95% to N11.40

JOHNHOLT: down 9.64% to N7.50

CAVERTON: down 9.40% to N2.12

Trading volume

Trading volume fell by 10%, signaling a slight market slowdown. Nonetheless, several stocks stood out. Key highlights include:

ACCESSCORP topped the list with 50.9 million shares traded.

FCMB followed closely with 40.2 million shares.

STERLINGNG was next with 38.9 million shares.

ZENITHBANK and UBA contributed 33.2 million and 29.37 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, the session was led by:

ZENITHBANK, with transactions worth N1.6 billion.

ACCESSCORP, totaling N1.3 billion.

GTCO and UBA contributed N1.2 billion and N1 billion, respectively.

ARADEL wrapped up the day with N885.4 million in trade.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, some stocks faced notable declines:

TRANSCOHOT dipped at 9.97%, followed by OANDO at 6.39%. WAPCO saw a minor drop of 0.57%.

On a brighter note, MTNN edged up by 0.85%.

Meanwhile, the FUGAZ group thrived, with all stocks reporting gains:

ACCESSCORP surged 9.88%, while FBNH rose 7.84%.

UBA, ZENITHBANK, and GTCO added 4.93%, 2.82%, and 1.80%, respectively.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has regained bullish momentum, approaching the 104,000 barrier despite a slight dip in trading volume.