Access to affordable healthcare is a pressing need in Nigeria, where out-of-pocket expenses make up nearly 70% of healthcare expenditures.

To alleviate this financial burden, several health insurance providers offer budget-friendly plans designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

These plans, which range from as low as N3,500 to N50,000 annually, provide essential healthcare services such as consultations, medications, emergency care, and more.

These affordable insurance options ensure that Nigerians can access quality healthcare without the strain of high costs. Whether you’re seeking individual coverage or plans for your entire family, these options make healthcare accessible to all. Premiums can be paid on either a monthly or annual basis to fit varying financial preferences.

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) aims to increase health insurance enrollment by 20% in 2025, building on the two million Nigerians already enrolled in federal and state-level health programs. With around 84 accredited Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) facilitating these programs, the focus on inclusivity, affordability, and service delivery continues to gain importance.

This report highlights the 10 cheapest health insurance plans offered by HMOs in Nigeria as of January 2025. It focuses on their most affordable and basic plans, providing valuable insights into the ongoing drive for universal health coverage, a crucial foundation for the well-being of every Nigerian.

10. Clearline HMO

Cost: N50,000 per annum

Clearline HMO offers affordable health insurance plans with extensive coverage. Their personal care plans start from N50,000, providing access to a broad network of healthcare providers.

Additionally, the KiaKia Plan, priced at N5,000, is exclusively available through Telemedicine and is not accessible at hospitals.

9. SUNU Health

Cost: N46,904 per person per annum

SUNU Health is at the forefront of driving healthcare access in Nigeria’s retail sector, focusing on individuals and informal businesses.

The Retail PEARL Plan is tailored for both individuals and families, priced at N46,904 per person annually.

SUNU Health serves a wide range of clients, including multinationals, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), federal ministries and parastatals, schools, tertiary institutions, and private individuals.

8. Total Health HMO

Cost: N44,600 per annum

Total Health Trust (THT) Ltd, one of the pioneers of health insurance in Nigeria, began operations in 1998. They offer a wide range of medical services, including preventive care, diagnostic tests, and specialist consultations.

Their Individual Plan Package is tailored to cover primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare needs. A key option under this plan is the Alldo Package, priced at N44,600.

This fee-for-service plan is designed to provide essential health coverage at an affordable rate. It includes services for outpatient, inpatient, and diagnostic needs, along with value-added features such as telemedicine, onsite health checks, and more.

7. United Healthcare International Ltd

Cost: N44,800 per annum (Individual Premium)

United Healthcare International Limited, a limited liability company incorporated in January 2000, has been licensed under the National Health Insurance Act 35 of 1999. The company operates as a private insurance provider, offering a retail plan that covers individuals aged 18–65 years.

The individual premium package costs N44,800 per annum.

Other available plans include the Corporate Plan, Travel Plan, TSHIP Plan, Gems Plan, and Senior Citizens Plan.

6. Reliance HMO

Cost: N3,500 per month (N42,500 annually)

Reliance HMO offers healthcare services tailored to individuals, families, and corporate clients. Their basic individual plan is priced at N3,500 per month (N42,500 annually), providing essential healthcare coverage for enrollees.

In addition, Reliance HMO offers health plans designed for small businesses, optimized for companies with fewer than 20 employees, helping to unlock the full potential of staff.

5. Well Health Network Limited

Cost: N18,500 – N46,500 per annum

Well Health Network offers low-cost plans tailored to individuals and families, including Basic Health Plan: N18,500 (Individual), N35,500 (Couple)

Basic Plus Health Plan: N20,500 (Individual), N38,500 (Couple) and HI Compact Health Plan: N25,500 (Individual), N46,500 (Couple).

Their Individual Health Insurance plan provides personalized coverage with premiums based on specific factors.

4. Novo Health Africa HMO

Cost: Standard Insurance Plan (SIP) – N31,500 (Individual)

Novo Health Africa provides a wide range of health plans, covering both simple and complex medical needs. Their services include inpatient and outpatient care, emergency services, surgeries, and specialized treatments. Other plans available include the Corporate Plan, Geriatric Plan, Loaf Plan, Transactional Plan, T-SHIP, and Joli Health.

3. Avon HMO

Cost: Life Starter Plan – N27,500 annually; Life Plus Plan – N49,500 annually

Avon Health offers plans for individuals, couples, families, and businesses. The Life Starter Plan N27,500 annually provides essential services, including consultations, outpatient care, mental health support, minor surgeries, and emergency care. The Life Plus Plan N49,500 annually expands coverage with enhanced healthcare benefits.

2. Anchor HMO

Cost: Welfare Basic Package – N24,000 per year

Anchor HMO offers a variety of affordable plans, including the Welfare Basic Package for N24,000 annually, the Maternal Robust Health White-Lily Maternity Benefit Plan for N15,000, and the Individual Robust Health Plan for N50,000 annually. These plans cover inpatient and outpatient care, emergency services, and specialized treatments.

1. AXA Mansard Health Insurance

Cost: N12,000 (6-month premium), N20,000 (annual premium)

AXA Mansard offers the EasyCare Plan, which is the most affordable option, providing a range of healthcare services. This plan covers maternity care, HIV/AIDS care, mental health services, and advanced emergency investigations (CT/MRI scans). Other plans, such as Retail Health Plans and International Health Plans, provide broader coverage.