Nigeria’s leading provider of Takaful Insurance solutions, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, is set to host the second edition of the African Takaful and Non-Interest Finance Conference.

The Conference is scheduled for November 12-13, 2024, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The conference, with the theme “Islamic Finance and Takaful: Building Resilience in a Volatile World”, is expected to bring together industry leaders regulators, experts, and stakeholders across Africa and beyond to discuss the imperative of Islamic finance in a volatile economy.

Some of the notable speakers expected at the conference include Bashir Hassan, Executive Director of the Agent for Inclusive Innovations and Development (AIID); Michael McCord, Managing Director of the Microinsurance Centre at Milliman; Farhan Noor, Executive Director of Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI).

The conference will encompass a series of panel sessions that will feature distinguished experts, among whom are the Chief Executive Officer, Takaful Insurance of Africa Kenya, Sumayya Hassan, Executive Director, Egyptian Institute of Directors (EIoD), Tarek Seif, Head of Market Conduct and Policy (Financial Inclusion), National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM), Zubairu Darazo and Director, Digital Business, The Alternative Bank, Mohammed Bashir-Yunusa.

Mohammed Garuba, the Managing Director of CardinalStone Real Assets Limited, and Olaniyi Yusuf, the Managing Partner and Lead of Verraki Partners, Social Sector Practice, will moderate the sessions.

The two-day conference provides a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange, fostering a deeper understanding of Takaful and non-interest finance as ethical and inclusive alternatives to conventional financial systems.

According to Rilwan Sumonu, the Managing Director of Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, the conference will help the company advance its ultimate goal of becoming a key player in Africa’s non-interest finance sector.