Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO), a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, has announced the appointment of Osakpamwan Imasogie as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2024.

He succeeds Adesimbo Ukiri, the company’s pioneer Managing Director and CEO since 2012. Under her exemplary leadership, Avon HMO transformed from a start-up in a saturated sector into a leader in Nigeria’s health management space.

Osa Imasogie, who served as Avon HMO’s Group Head of Operations since 2021, brings over 20 years of leadership experience across the financial services and healthcare sectors.

At Avon, he led various technology-driven initiatives, impacting provider relationships, claims payment, customer relationship management, contact center operations, and other groundbreaking projects.

Speaking on the leadership transition, the Chairperson of Avon HMO, Dr Awele Elumelu, OFR, noted that the move was in line with Heirs Holdings’ track record of internal career progression and succession planning.

“The board of Avon HMO welcomes Osa as its new CEO. We have no doubt he will succeed in this role. His experience in innovation & technology-driven solutions coupled with his proven leadership journey, makes him the ideal choice to steer Avon HMO into its next phase of growth.” She said.

Reacting, Osa acknowledged his new position as a privilege and expressed readiness to steer the company toward its next milestones.

“I am deeply honored to take on the role of CEO at Avon HMO. With an unrelenting focus on our mission, we will continue to leverage technology, build key relationships, and collaborate with existing and prospective partners as we enhance our service delivery and expand our reach.”

Imasogie holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from Ambrose Alli University, an MBA in Leadership and Management from York St. John University in the UK, and several professional certifications, including one in Management Analytics from MIT Sloan School of Management, USA. His career spans operations, compliance, strategy, and project management in both financial services and healthcare.