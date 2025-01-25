President Bola Tinubu has approved the release of N32.7 billion for the implementation of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), a key initiative designed to support the country’s most vulnerable groups.

The announcement was made by Prof. Nentawe Yilwata, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, during the launch of the State Action Plan for durable solutions for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Makurdi on Friday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Yilwata emphasized that the NSIP is in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to prioritize the empowerment of vulnerable Nigerians, especially women and youth, through a range of social welfare programs.

He explained that the allocated funds will be used to provide non-collateral, non-interest loans to these groups, enabling them to achieve greater economic stability and self-sufficiency.

Yilwata further disclosed that the loans will be distributed through cooperatives, encouraging Nigerians to form such groups in order to access the scheme.

Cooperatives will receive between N300,000 and N400,000 per group, depending on their size. For example, a cooperative of 20 members could receive up to N6 million in total.

He stated that the initiative aims to empower vulnerable Nigerians, particularly women and youth, by enabling them to launch or expand small businesses, thus improving their livelihoods.

More insights

In addition to the loans, Yilwata highlighted that the NSIP would also focus on revitalizing the N-Power program, a critical element of the initiative.

The Minister disclosed that President Tinubu has mandated a reform of the N-Power scheme to enhance its productivity and impact.

The reform aims to connect youth not only through training but also by linking them directly to the market space and private sector, ensuring that acquired skills translate into viable job opportunities. To support this, over 100,000 items have been procured to empower youth across the country.

Furthermore, he noted the President has approved a significant expansion of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) program, which is set to benefit 70 million Nigerians.

The program will reach at least 15 million households, each of which will receive N75,000 in three instalments. This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to reduce poverty and improve the well-being of the country’s most vulnerable citizens.