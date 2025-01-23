The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of the Ebonyi State University of ICT, Science and Technology, Oferekpe.

This was announced by the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, during a presentation of the letter of recognition to Governor Ebonyi State Francis Nwifuru, in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university has been recognized as the 66th state university in Nigeria and the 278th university in the Nigerian University System.

Ribadu stated that copies of the recognition letter would also be forwarded to relevant bodies, including the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

University to begin operations after resource verification

While the university has been granted recognition, Ribadu explained that academic activities would begin only after a resource verification process is completed. He emphasized that the recognition letter did not automatically grant permission to start academic activities.

“We will still have to undertake what is called resource verification and the Commission will visit when the university is ready. The Commission needs to look at the state of affairs, look at the infrastructure, look at the classrooms, look at the library, and look at the staffing,” Ribadu said.

He added that after this verification, the NUC would give the final go-ahead for academic activities to commence.

Governor Nwifuru discusses vision for the new university

Governor Nwifuru explained that the university was conceived in 2021 to provide better access to quality and affordable tertiary education in the state. He highlighted that the establishment of the university would provide residents with the opportunity to access tertiary education and address the technical manpower gap in the state.

The governor also assured that the state government would provide the necessary funding for the university’s development.

“On the gradual take-off of the university, the State Government has already injected funds towards the construction of some strategic buildings,” Nwifuru said.

He mentioned that buildings such as the Senate building, staff quarters, students’ hostels, faculty buildings, and the university library are at various stages of completion.

Progress in university development and staffing

Nwifuru further noted that the university had already appointed principal officers, addressing the need for critical manpower to drive the institution’s development. The state government is moving to ensure that the university meets the necessary standards for its opening.

The approval of the Ebonyi State University of ICT, Science, and Technology marks a key step in expanding access to higher education in Ebonyi State. With ongoing infrastructure development and plans for resource verification, the university is poised to play an important role in the region’s educational and economic growth.