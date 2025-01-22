Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasized that serious investors can now fully leverage Nigeria’s burgeoning investment landscape to capitalize on the vast opportunities available in the country and across the African continent.

Speaking on Tuesday at the “Roadmap to Co-create Investment Opportunities for Africa’s Frontier Markets” forum during the ongoing annual meeting of the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, VP Shettima highlighted the positive outlook for Nigeria and Africa.

The session, co-chaired by Mirek Dusek, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, and chaired by Marie-Laure Akin Olugbade, Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank (AFDB) group, focused on the Humanitarian and Resilience Investing Roadmap for Africa.

VP Shettima addressed the forum, countering the negative narratives about Nigeria and Africa, and emphasized the nation’s readiness to engage in global business with modernization and substantial investments. He assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a seasoned chartered accountant, is committed to positioning Nigeria as a prime investment destination in Africa.

Experience in the Nigerian banking industry

Drawing from his extensive experience in the Nigerian banking industry, VP Shettima stated, “For 20 years, I have been in the Nigerian banking industry. I was a general manager in Nigeria’s largest bank, Zenith Bank. I grew up in that ecosystem.

“The President himself is a seasoned chartered accountant. So, I believe that Nigeria is ready for business, Nigeria is ready to embrace the path of modernization with very robust investment.”

Acknowledging existing challenges, VP Shettima pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a key initiative to address these issues. He highlighted significant infrastructure projects, such as the coastal highway from Calabar to Lagos and the West African gas pipeline, as examples of forward-thinking investments.

Senator Shettima reiterated that Africa is not defined by negative stereotypes, asserting that the continent is awakening to its potential. He likened Africa’s rise to Napoleon Bonaparte’s view of China as a “sleeping giant” that, once awakened, would impact the world.

Quoting the late Nigerian head of state, Gen. Murtala Mohammed, VP Shettima declared, “Africa has come of age, it is no longer under the orbit of any extra-continental power, and it shall no longer take orders from any country, however powerful.”

What you should know

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting will take place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20-24, 2025.

This year’s Meeting will convene under the theme ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,’ with the program oriented around five distinct yet interconnected thematic priorities:

These themes are designed to foster collaboration and drive meaningful progress in key areas impacting the global community.

The Annual Meeting will provide a platform to engage in constructive, forward-looking dialogues and help find solutions through public-private cooperation

In a demonstration of African leadership collaboration at the World Economic Forum in Davos, VP Shettima joined South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as a special guest of honor at a high-level briefing, following his participation in the Africa Investment Forum.