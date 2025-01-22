Kenya has announced it will no longer require citizens from most African countries to obtain prior authorisation to visit.

This move, outlined in a recent cabinet directive, is directed at making travel within the continent easier and supporting tourism and regional integration.

According to BBC News, the new directive follows Kenya’s introduction of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system last year, which was widely criticised as a “visa under another name.”

Under the new system, travellers from most African nations will no longer need to apply for an ETA before arriving in Kenya. However, citizens from Somalia and Libya will still be required to obtain pre-authorisation due to ongoing security concerns.

A shift towards simplified travel across Africa

Reports cite that Kenya’s new policy will allow citizens from nearly all African countries to visit without the need for an ETA.

This policy change comes after Kenya’s ranking dropped 17 places on the 2024 Africa Visa Openness Index, which now ranks it 46th out of 54 nations. Last year, Kenya’s visa process was seen as restrictive, with travellers needing to apply online for travel approval before arriving.

The aim of the new policy is to support Kenya’s “open skies” initiative and boost tourism. The cabinet noted that simplifying the visa process is part of the broader effort to promote regional integration and enhance ease of movement across Africa.

East African Community nations get special provisions

As part of the new policy, citizens of the East African Community (EAC) countries—Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi—will continue to benefit from a special provision. EAC nationals can stay in Kenya for up to six months, in line with the bloc’s regional agreements on travel and immigration.

Faster approval process to be introduced

In addition to eliminating the ETA requirement, Kenya will implement an enhanced system for travellers, allowing them to receive approval instantly, with a maximum processing time of 72 hours.

Reports state that the government has not yet specified when these changes will take effect, but guidelines for improving traveller experiences at Kenyan airports are expected to be finalized within a week.

Security measures remain a priority

Despite relaxing entry requirements, security concerns continue to play a central role in Kenya’s travel policies. The government has said that the new system will enhance pre-screening processes, strengthen security and simplify passenger processing at entry points. The move is in response to ongoing threats, including attacks by al-Shabab militants, a group based in neighbouring Somalia.

This policy shift aligns with efforts by other African countries, such as Ghana and Rwanda, to make travel easier for African nationals. It also reflects the African Union’s broader push to reduce barriers to movement across the continent and facilitate greater regional integration.