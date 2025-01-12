Morocco has emerged as Africa’s leading travel destination, generating a record $11 billion in tourism revenue in 2024 and welcoming 17.4 million visitors.

According to the country’s Ministry of Tourism, this establishes its position as the continent’s top tourism hub, surpassing Egypt, which recorded 15.7 million arrivals within the same period.

The North African nation’s 2024 visitor numbers showed a 20% increase from 2023 and a 33% jump from its pre-pandemic levels in 2019, when it welcomed 13 million tourists. This growth puts Morocco two years ahead of its tourism targets, further reinforcing its reputation as a premier travel destination in Africa.

The major achievement comes barely a year after a powerful earthquake struck the High Atlas Mountains near Marrakech its capital city, disrupting several sectors, including tourism. However, the country’s swift recovery efforts, coupled with targeted marketing campaigns, have paid off.

What you should know

Although, Morocco and Egypt continue to dominate Africa’s tourism landscape, consistently outperforming sub-Saharan countries like South Africa and Kenya in both visitor numbers and revenue.

Despite Egypt earning $14.1 billion in 2024, Morocco’s steady climb and diversified tourism offerings have set it apart.

One of the primary drivers of this success was expanded connectivity.

In 2024, Morocco introduced 120 new airline routes, including United Airlines’ direct flights from Newark to Marrakech.

These new connections made the country more accessible to international tourists, especially from key markets like the United States, Europe, and Asia.

The nation’s high-end hospitality investments also contributed to its appeal. Luxury hotel chains, such as Four Seasons and Nobu, opened new properties, drawing affluent travelers seeking world-class accommodations.

The expansion of the Royal Mansour brand, with a second hotel in Casablanca, encouraged tourists to explore beyond the popular city of Marrakech, boosting tourism in other regions.

Morocco also capitalized on its rich cultural and historical heritage, which continues to attract diverse groups of visitors. From ancient medinas and traditional souks to UNESCO World Heritage sites, the country offered a unique blend of experiences that appealed to adventure seekers, history buffs, and cultural enthusiasts alike.

Additionally, Morocco has positioned itself as a key destination for global tech events, further driving tourism growth. The annual Gitex Africa summit, held in Marrakech, draws some of the continent’s most influential figures in the tech ecosystem.

The event attracts over 1,000 investors with combined assets and capital worth $1 trillion. This yearly influx of business travelers provides a substantial boost to local industries, including hotels, restaurants, and airlines, creating a ripple effect on the broader economy.

While Morocco continues to dominate Africa’s tourism scene, earning a record $11 billion in 2024, Nigeria is gearing up to make its mark on the global stage by hosting GITEX, the world’s largest technology fair, for the first time in 2025.

The Federal Government, through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KAOUN International, the organizers of GITEX. The agreement was formalized by NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, and KAOUN CEO, Trixie LohMirmand.

What we know

Morocco is also leveraging major international events to sustain its tourism momentum. The country will host the Africa Cup of Nations in December 2025, a tournament expected to draw soccer fans worldwide. Additionally, Morocco is set to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

The government aims to increase annual tourist arrivals to 26 million by 2030, a 50% jump from its 2024 record. This ambitious target highlights Morocco’s strategic plans to remain a leading player in the global tourism sector.

With a blend of strategic investments, strong post-crisis recovery, and future-focused initiatives, Morocco is well-positioned to maintain its lead as Africa’s tourism powerhouse.