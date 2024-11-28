The UK Government has recently introduced the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system for non-European countries. Starting today, all eligible non-European visitors can apply for an ETA, which will be required for travel to the UK from January 8th, 2025. –

According to a press release dated November 27th, from the UK’s Home Office, non-Europeans will be able to apply for the ETA in advance.

An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is a digital travel permit required for visitors to enter a country. It is linked to a traveller’s passport and grants permission to travel without needing a physical visa.

The ETA is typically used for short stays and helps streamline the border process, as travellers can apply online in advance.

It is not a visa, but it allows for easier and quicker entry while maintaining security measures.

The release informs that as of today, non-European visitors can apply for an ETA, which will be required for travel to the UK from January 8th, 2025. Next year, Europeans can apply from March 5th, 2025, to travel to the UK from April 2nd, 2025.

The release further states that from April 2025, all visitors who don’t need a visa for short stays and don’t have UK immigration status will need an ETA.

ETA for non-European travellers

UK’s Home Office says that the new Electronic Travel Authorisation system builds on the initial rollout for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals earlier this year. Over 243,000 ETAs were issued to GCC travellers in the first half of 2024.

Now, the UK is expanding the system to millions of non-European visitors to improve border processing and security.

Once granted, the ETA will be digitally linked to a traveller’s passport, permitting stays of up to six months per visit.

This change is expected to reduce wait times at the UK border and replace the need for physical immigration documents for many travellers.

Details of ETA application and costs

The ETA will cost £10 and will remain valid for two years or until the holder’s passport expires, whichever comes first.

The ETA is not a visa, but a digital travel authorisation, meaning travellers will not need to present physical documents at the border. The application process can be completed via the UK ETA app, or through the official GOV.UK website for those without smartphones.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra MP, stated, “This expansion of ETA is a significant step forward in delivering a border that’s efficient and fit for the digital age. Through light-touch screening before people step foot in the UK, we will keep our country safe while ensuring visitors have a smooth travel experience.”

Supporting the UK economy

The introduction of the ETA system is expected to support the UK’s economy, especially the tourism sector. In 2023, visitors from the USA, Canada, and Australia alone contributed £8.8 billion to the UK economy.

The new ETA system aims to streamline travel for these visitors while maintaining security and ensuring a smooth entry process.

As part of ongoing efforts to digitize immigration processes, travelers, except British and Irish citizens, will need either an ETA or an eVisa to enter the UK, helping to reduce the risks associated with physical documents and improving overall border security.

Collaboration with the travel industry

The release information that the UK Government is working closely with the travel industry to ensure a smooth implementation of the ETA system.

Airlines, maritime, and rail carriers are involved in informing travellers about the new requirements, while a communications campaign will guide eligible visitors through the application process.

The ETA system marks a significant step toward a more efficient and secure border process for the UK, offering travellers a simpler way to enter the country while ensuring national safety.