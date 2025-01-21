This is not a rhetorical question; it requires an answer, especially since there are only a few days left until February 2025.

The year is moving quickly, and the new year’s excitement is starting to wear out.

February is a month that many people eagerly anticipate, as it is filled with beautiful moments of sharing and the opportunity to create lasting memories—the season of love.

This year feels quite different. Be assured that we are staying positive and not being a “love pooper.” Instead, the focus is creating a positive and hassle-free Valentine’s season with the ones you love. It’s a time free from distractions, allowing you to celebrate in peace of mind with the people who matter most to you entirely.

Imagine prepping the most beautiful surprise for that special someone, getting all giddy and excited as beautiful imaginations of laughter, pure joy, and genuine gratitude flood your mind about the expected reaction of that special person—then boom—a simple act of negligence ruins the entire moment. Not to worry; we have thought ahead.

While February is beautifully earmarked for love, this imminent month is not one to take for granted. Let’s drum it in, in case you missed it—on February 1, 2025, full enforcement of compulsory third-party insurance for all Nigerian road users takes effect. Recall that, in November last year, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) established a collaborative effort to ensure safety for all vehicle users by enforcing compliance with compulsory third-party motor insurance.

In Nigeria, while third-party motor insurance is a legal necessity for all vehicle owners, with requirements set by the Insurance Act and the Motor Vehicle (Third Party Insurance) Act, only about 30% of vehicles are insured. This gap can place road users at risk. Starting February 1, 2025, law enforcement agencies, as instructed by Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, will intensify efforts to ensure everyone complies with this crucial insurance requirement. In other words, be ready for more Police deployment to check defaulters of this very serious legal requirement. This is an advance notice.

Did you know that driving without Third-Party Motor Insurance can result in a fine of up to ₦250,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both? Offenders may also have their vehicles impounded and be fully liable for any damage caused to third parties. This is not the time to challenge the law or the determination of law enforcement to enforce this warning strictly among all motorists.

It is important to understand the legal principle that “ignorance of the law is not an excuse.” Therefore, public education and awareness about the enforcement date are crucial in giving all vehicle owners sufficient time to comply.

Honestly, it takes just two minutes of your time and only N15,000 to comply. For an annual premium of just N15,000 for third-party motor insurance—approximately the cost of 15 litres of fuel—road users are financially protected in the event of injuries or damage caused to a third party’s vehicle or property to the tune of N3,000,000.

Third-party insurance is affordable and provides essential risk mitigation measures. It ensures compliance with regulations, helping to avoid penalties such as license suspension and fines. Moreover, it reduces the likelihood of road rage, allowing all road users to travel safely. Remember, obtaining this crucial document only takes about two minutes, offering vehicle owners and other road users’ valuable reassurance. This is where Leadway Assurance can help.

Time management is a real concern for everyone. This is why Nigeria’s leading insurer has made it possible for vehicle owners to get this policy in just 120 seconds.

By following quick and simple steps – visiting the website auto.leadway.com and inputting your Vehicle Registration Number and Valid Means of Identification, all within 2 minutes, you can get your certificate – just like that.

In addition to convenient access and the 2-minute game-changing possibilities, Leadway Assurance possesses a strong reputation for reliability and financial stability, with about 55 years of experience, expertise, and trust to provide reliable insurance coverage.

The company’s Third-party motor insurance provides coverage up to N3,000,000 (three million Naira) in financial support in the event of damages to the other person’s (third party) vehicle or property, bodily injury to the third party in the case of an accident, or death to the third party. This cover is available to private and commercial vehicle owners, ensuring no one is left behind on the hinges of non-compliance.

Additionally, Leadway guarantees that its policyholders’ claims are paid promptly and in full, achieving an industry-leading milestone by being the top insurer in claims payment for the last eight consecutive years with over N330 billion paid in insurance claims.

To use the next 2 minutes of your time to buy the Leadway Third-party motor insurance and get ready for February, please visit https://www.leadway.com/third-party-insurance/ or scan the QR code. Alternatively, you can contact the Leadway advisory team at 070022559466 or via WhatsApp at +2349040760684 for expert advice and assistance.

We are within your reach on our social media outlets – @LeadwayAssurance on Facebook & Instagram, and @Leadwayinsure on Twitter. You can send a DM, and we will revert with all the information you require.