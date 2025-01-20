The Federal Government has appointed Dr. Kevin Okonna as Acting Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Akwa Ibom State.

The appointment, effective immediately, follows the resignation of the former rector, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd).

The Academy’s Head of Public Affairs, Mrs. Domo Umoekpe, confirmed the development on Monday, noting that the appointment was communicated in a letter from the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola.

“The Federal Government has appointed Dr Kevin Okonna as the acting Rector of Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) Oron in Akwa Ibom.

“The appointment takes immediate effect, following the resignation of the former rector, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd) from the academy,” the NAN report read in part.

The report highlighted Minister Oyetola’s call for Dr. Okonna to utilize his extensive maritime expertise to enhance the Academy’s impact on Nigeria’s blue economy.

Dr. Okonna, a renowned maritime scholar with nearly three decades of dedicated service to the Academy, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role. His academic and professional qualifications include degrees from prestigious institutions such as the World Maritime University in Malmö, Sweden. Additionally, he is a member of the Nautical Institute (UK) and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT).

Throughout his career at the Academy, Dr. Okonna has held several influential positions. He served as the pioneer Head of the Maritime Safety Department, the first Director of the defunct MAN Consultancy Services, and the inaugural Director of the Strategy and Research and Development Directorate.

What you should know

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), formerly the Nautical College of Nigeria, was established in 1979 by the Federal Executive Council under resolution No. EC.(77) 172.

It was envisioned as an institution dedicated to the education and training of shipboard officers, ratings, and shore-based management personnel.

The Academy graduated its first batch of cadets in 1983, and in 1988, its scope was expanded through Decree No. 16 of 1988, granting it a statutory mandate to train personnel at all levels for the effective and efficient operation of Nigeria’s maritime industry.

The Academy offers a range of programs, including National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses in Nautical Sciences, Marine Engineering, and Electrical/Electronic Engineering.

Other programs include Maritime Transport and Business Studies, Maritime Transport and Business Management, as well as specialized seafarers training courses.

In the proposed 2025 budget, the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, was allocated N3,114,870,123 under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.