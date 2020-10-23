Business
#EndSARS protest: Osun State Government suspends curfew
Osun State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew it earlier imposed on the state.
This is in a bid to allow members of the public go about their legitimate businesses and approach the state panel of inquiry on police brutality to submit their complaints.
Confirming this latest development is the secretary to the state government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji who issued a statement as to that regards. Commenting on the rationale behind the latest development, Prince Wole noted that the comportment and full compliance with the state directives, coupled with the exemplary conduct of protesters had informed the recent government action. Noting that the state government would not hesitate to revert back to curfew if the need arises.
What they are saying
A press statement issued by the state read thus: “The Osun State Government notes the high level of compliance with the 24-hour curfew earlier declared to forestall breakdown of law and order. We commend the residents and citizens of Osun for their show of understanding and cooperation in the last 48 hours of the curfew. We equally commend our youths for displaying a high sense of maturity in carrying out their protest.
After reviewing the situation of the last 48 hours and following the inauguration of the State’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, the Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, hereby suspends the 24-hour curfew, effective from today, Friday, October 23, 2020 till further notice.
The suspension is to allow members of the public approach the Panel to make their submissions and to go about their lawful businesses. However, Government will not hesitate to reinstate the curfew should the need arise. Government remains committed to the cause of our youths and the #EndSARS protesters and shall take every necessary step to ensure that their demands are met.
Considering government’s commitment and determination to meet the demands of the protesters, we appeal to the protesting youths to suspend their protest and engage government in a dialogue. All citizens and residents are enjoined to be peaceful and to be law abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property.”
Ebonyi State Government proscribes ASUU, other unions in the state university
Ebonyi State Government has proscribed ASUU, other unions in the state university.
The Ebonyi State Government on Thursday announced the proscription of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and other labour unions at the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.
The only body currently allowed to exist in the university is the Students’ Union Government.
According to a report from Punch, while making the disclosure during a meeting with the leadership of the unions, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said this was to ensure that their activities do not have any negative impact on the resumption of activities in the university.
The Ebonyi State Governor said, “The decision was taken in order to ensure that academic and non-academic unions’ activities do not negatively affect the resumption of Ebonyi State University and commencement of academic/ non-academic activities in the state-owned university.”
This decision by the Ebonyi State Government is coming at a time when ASUU has been in dispute with the Federal Government over the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and have been on strike for over 7 months.
Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Onyebuchi Chima, revealed that approval had been given for the release of N500m for the payment of staff salaries.
He added that the institution was also granted a loan of N300m for the setting up of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) to help boost its Internally Generated Revenue, while the state’s mushroom and the citrus farms were also donated to the school.
He disclosed that the governor has approved the implementation of school fees by students in order to help cushion the effects of hardship their parents are currently facing.
Chima said, “All teaching and non-teaching staff members are encouraged to resume normal university activities immediately. All teaching and non-teaching staff shall be paid 80 per cent of their monthly outstanding salaries except those who refused to immediately commence work. Accordingly, EBSU management and SUG are encouraged to keep records of staff that resume for work. In order to ameliorate the hardship of parents/students in the payment of school fees, the Visitor of EBSU/Governor of Ebonyi State University, Dr David Nweze Umahi has approved that EBSU University Management should implement ‘staggered school payment’ system.”
Breaking: NECO puts all examination activities on hold
NECO has put examination activities on hold due to the curfew and closure of schools by some state governments.
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has put on hold all her 2020 school certificate examination activities due to the curfew and closure of schools by some state governments, as a result of the hijacked #EndSARS protests across the country.
Therefore, students are advised to remain at home till normalcy is restored in the country.
According to the tweet on its official Twitter handle, “The Council finds it fit to put all her 2020 School Candidate Examination Activities on hold due to the Protest Nationwide. In this regard, students are advised to go home and remain at home until normalcy is restored in the country.”
The Council finds it fit to put all her 2020 School Candidate Examination Activities on hold due to the #Endsars Protest Nationwide. To this regards Students are advised to go home and remain at home till normalcy is restored in the country.@daily_trust#staysafe
— National Examinations Council (NECO) (@Neconigeria) October 21, 2020
Contracts less than N5 billion will no longer be awarded to foreign firms – FG
FG has directed that contracts below N5 billion will no longer be awarded to any foreign firm.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed that contracts below N5 billion will no longer be awarded to any foreign firm.
This was disclosed in a verified tweet by the Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad. According to Mr. Ahmad, the new order is in line with the proposed Local Content Bills being considered by the senate.
The FG directs that contracts not above N5bn will no longer be awarded to any foreign firms, this is in line with proposed Local Content Bills being considered by the Senate, the @FMWHNIG’s Engr. Abubakar Aliyu @sadiqatfifty, states that at a public hearing organised by the NASS.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 22, 2020
What you should know
Nigerian Local Content Development and Enforcement Bill 2020, is a bill that seeks to amend the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, by expanding its scope to capture changes in the industry.
The bill proposes to:
- Create a Nigerian Content Council to be headed by the Vice-President.
- Deduct the sum of 2% from every contract awarded in Nigeria for the development of local content.
- Ensure that no expatriate is allowed to do a job in Nigeria that can be done by Nigerians and where there exists a gap, there must be modalities to bridge that gap by creating jobs for locals.
- Building capacities of local companies not only to compete in Nigeria but also abroad.
- Ensuring the patronage of made in Nigeria goods.
The bill went through second (2nd) reading at the House of Representatives and was subsequently referred to the Committee on Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring for further consideration.
What they are saying
Mr. Ahmad, in a verified tweet, said, “The FG directs that contracts not above N5bn will no longer be awarded to any foreign firms, this is in line with proposed Local Content Bills being considered by the Senate, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu states that at a public hearing organized by the NASS.”