Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has stated most Northerners were misled into believing the proposed 2024 Tax Reform Bills would introduce additional taxes.

Governor Sule shared this perspective during his appearance on Politics Today on Channels Television on Thursday.

He emphasized that the tax reforms, which were endorsed by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Thursday, are not about introducing new taxes but rather about eliminating inefficiencies and creating a fairer tax system.

Sule stated, “Most of the people in the North have been sold the idea that there are going to be additional taxes. Today, by this agreement, there is no additional tax.”

He emphasized that the endorsement of the revised Value Added Tax (VAT) sharing formula would reassure the public and dispel any notion of a divide between the Northern governors and President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Definitely it will settle the dust because most of the people in the North have been sold the idea that there are going to be additional taxes. And if you look at most of the debates, people are saying ‘We don’t want additional taxes’. We are saying today that by this, there are no additional taxes. “And it also put people who want to put heads between the president and some other people to rest. Now, they can understand that what those other people have done is actually in the interest of Nigeria.”

Key Elements of the Tax Reforms

Governor Sule noted that the reforms go beyond VAT and touch on critical areas such as stamp duties and royalties. These adjustments aim to encourage businesses to remain in Nigeria while fostering a more investment-friendly environment.

“The bigger picture is to get the reforms passed in Nigeria’s interest,” Sule said. “Part of the reform is actually the attraction of additional investment into Nigeria. That is why you are eliminating multiple taxation in the first place. You are also going to look at stamp duties. You are also going to look at royalties and the rest of them and addressing them. This will encourage some of these companies that are running away from Nigeria to stay,” the governor stated.

Governors’ Forum Endorses Revised VAT Formula

The NGF has endorsed a revised VAT-sharing formula that promises to ensure equitable resource distribution. This decision follows months of deliberation and concerns raised by several governors over the proposed tax reform bills.

The governors proposed a revised VAT-sharing formula to ensure a fairer distribution of resources across states:

50% based on equality among states,

30% based on derivation (revenue generated from a state), and

20% based on population.

In a communiqué signed by AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Kwara State, the forum backed the bills to enhance Nigeria’s fiscal landscape. The reforms stem from recommendations by the Presidential Committee on Tax Reform, led by fiscal policy expert Taiwo Oyedele.

Highlights of the Tax Reform Bills

The proposed 2024 Tax Reform Bills include:

Nigeria Tax Bill (NTB): A comprehensive tax code to harmonize and simplify Nigeria’s tax system.

A comprehensive tax code to harmonize and simplify Nigeria’s tax system. Nigeria Tax Administration Bill (NTAB): A framework to improve tax collection efficiency.

A framework to improve tax collection efficiency. Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill (NRSEB): Establishes a unified revenue service to oversee federal tax collection.

Establishes a unified revenue service to oversee federal tax collection. Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill (JRBEB): Facilitates collaboration among revenue-collecting agencies across federal, state, and local levels.

Additionally, the NGF recommended removing terminal clauses for the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in the allocation of development levies under tax reform bills.

What This Means for Nigeria

The tax reform bills are expected to:

Eliminate the burden of multiple taxation on businesses.

Address inefficiencies in stamp duties and royalties collection.

Encourage businesses to remain in Nigeria, boosting local investment.

Harmonize the tax system to foster economic growth and equitable resource distribution.

What You Should Know