The Federal Government is set to deploy advanced technology, including drones, to enhance agricultural productivity and promote all-year-round farming in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security during a briefing with State House correspondents on Tuesday.

Kyari emphasized that technology would play a crucial role in speeding up various agricultural processes. He stated that the government intends to use drones to accelerate land clearance, harvesting, and the deployment of agricultural chemicals such as pesticides and herbicides.

“The faster we clear land, harvest, chemical deployment, whether it’s pesticide, whether it’s herbicide, the better,” Kyari said.

He further explained the efficiency of drones, highlighting that “what one drone can do, a hundred people cannot do in a day.”

The minister noted that drones would help speed up agricultural activities, making it possible to harvest quickly and prepare the land for the next cycle of cultivation. This move is aimed at improving the efficiency of the farming process and ensuring that the land is continuously utilized for cultivation.

Support to youth engagement in Agriculture

Kyari also revealed plans for the ministry to collaborate with the private sector to support young Nigerians in taking advantage of the government’s mechanization programme.

He emphasized the importance of engaging the youth in agriculture, noting that agriculture should not only be viewed as a means of sustenance but also as a viable business opportunity.

“It is very important to also educate our farmers that agriculture is no longer for the stomach only. It should also be seen as a business, something that will earn a livelihood,” he said.

The minister acknowledged that traditional input support may not be sufficient to incentivize smallholder farmers. He stressed the need to shift the mindset of farmers, focusing on ways to engage them in a manner that encourages private sector funding to support agricultural production.

What you should know

In line with the Federal Government’s efforts to modernize agriculture through technology, the government is also set to launch a youth farmers enrollment portal aimed at creating direct jobs for Nigerian youth across the agricultural value chain.

This initiative was discussed during a visit by the Nigerian Youth Economic Engagement and De-Radicalisation Programme (NIYEEDEP) delegation to the Minister for Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, on Monday.

The portal will provide Nigerian youth with the opportunity to apply for agricultural grants and support, with the official unveiling scheduled for January 17, 2025, in Abuja.