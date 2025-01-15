Youth-led organizations and social enterprises now have the opportunity to apply for AU-EU Youth Action Entrepreneurship Grants aimed at promoting economic opportunities for young people.

These grants, ranging from 30,000 to 50,000 EURO, are designed to support projects that address critical challenges faced by youth in their economic participation.

Global South Opportunities reports that the Entrepreneurship Grants are available to youth organizations and social enterprises led by young people aged 18 to 35.

The grants seeks to support initiatives that focus on skills development, enterprise growth, and the creation of supportive environments for young entrepreneurs. The first round of grants will focus specifically on advancing skills development for youth.

Focus on skills development

The primary objective of this grant cycle is to support skills development projects that directly benefit young people. Applicants are encouraged to propose innovative solutions for training, education, or skills programs that align with the needs of young people and local economic realities. The grants will be awarded to projects that aim to:

Improve access to skills development tailored to youth needs.

Support the creation of youth-led businesses by enhancing the relevant skills for entrepreneurship.

Contribute to an enabling environment where young entrepreneurs can thrive.

Youth-led organizations that receive the grant will use the funding to develop and implement skills development programs, benefiting young people in their communities and beyond.

Eligibility and requirements for applicants

To be eligible for the Entrepreneurship Grants, applicants must meet several criteria:

The organization or social enterprise must be youth-led, with young people (aged 18 to 35) serving as decision-makers.

If applying as a social enterprise, the organization must be legally registered and demonstrate a clear social impact.

Organizations must be legally registered in one of the 12 African Youth Action Lab focus countries: Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia (Somaliland region), Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The organization must have experience in managing grants or an annual budget of at least 10,000 EURO.

The proposed project must take place in one or more of the listed countries.

Applicants are encouraged to develop their proposals either individually or in collaboration with other youth organizations.

Types of activities eligible for funding

The grants are intended to support a variety of activities aimed at advancing skills development for youth. Suggested activities include:

Developing and implementing new skills development curricula : Organizations can propose the creation of new training modules that address gaps in youth economic participation.

: Organizations can propose the creation of new training modules that address gaps in youth economic participation. Scaling existing skills development initiatives : Applicants can seek funding to expand the reach of existing programs to include more young people, particularly in remote areas.

: Applicants can seek funding to expand the reach of existing programs to include more young people, particularly in remote areas. Facilitating partnerships between skills providers, businesses, and government actors: Proposals can include activities that foster collaboration between youth-led organizations, local businesses, and governmental bodies to strengthen skills development programs.

Proposals can combine elements of these activities, with a focus on creating sustainable solutions for youth economic empowerment.

How to apply

Organizations interested in applying for the Entrepreneurship Grants must carefully review the funding manual and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria. The application deadline is February 19th. Applicants can submit proposals as individual organizations or in collaboration with other youth groups.

To assist with the application process, Global South Opportunities informs that webinars will be held in January and February to answer any questions from potential applicants. Interested organizations can also join the online community on the Power to Voices Platform to connect with other youth organizations and stay updated on the latest developments regarding the grants.

For more information and to submit an application, visit the official website and refer to the funding manual in English, French, or Portuguese.