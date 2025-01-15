Renowned banker and Managing Director of Parallex Bank Limited, Dr Olufemi Bakre has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree by the prestigious City University of Paris, France.

This distinguished honour which was conferred recently, was held at the iconic Palace of Westminster Abbey, House of Lords, London, as part of the Global Sustainable Education and Leadership Conference.

The conference, themed “Fostering Sustainable Education for Global Transformation,” took place at the University of Greenwich, London. Jointly organised by the African Scholars Care Initiative (ASCI) and the University of Greenwich, the event brought together global thought leaders, academics, and policymakers to explore innovative approaches to achieving sustainable education as a catalyst for global transformation.

Dr Olufemi Bakre’s recognition as an Honorary Doctorate recipient is a testament to his exceptional leadership and impactful contributions to the financial sector and beyond. As the pioneer and current Managing Director of Parallex Bank, he has championed innovative financial solutions, enabling possibilities for businesses and individuals while demonstrating an unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and development.

The two-day conference featured in-depth discussions and panels on critical aspects of sustainable education. It culminated in a dinner ceremony where five distinguished individuals, including Dr Olufemi Bakre, were celebrated for their outstanding leadership and contributions across various sectors.

The event was graced by notable figures, including Dr Angela Marie Sayles, Executive Director of the Institution of Financial Unity; H.E. Dr Morie Manyeh, Sierra Leonean Ambassador to the UK; and Cllr Naima Ali, Mayor of the London Borough of Southwark, among others.

In his remarks, Dr Bakre expressed heartfelt gratitude to the African Scholars Care Initiative and its partners for the honour and the insightful course. He reaffirmed his commitment to nurturing and empowering African children who, despite facing significant challenges, possess the potential to lead Africa to a brighter future.