President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

He made this known while giving his speech at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) on Wednesday.

In his speech titled “From Climate Imperatives to Economic Prosperity: Bringing Africa Into the Future of Global Energy”, Tinubu noted the nation’s dedication to global climate goals, Tinubu outlined a comprehensive strategy built on energy transition, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

“Our efforts are anchored on three pillars – energy transition, climate resilience, and sustainable development,” Tinubu stated.

“From the inception of my administration, we have recognized the importance of reducing carbon emissions and ensuring a just transition to clean and renewable energy while promoting environmental sustainability and economic growth.”

President Tinubu emphasized that Nigeria’s energy transition plan aims to diversify energy sources and significantly reduce dependency on fossil fuels. He noted that prioritizing the shift to cleaner energy is a cornerstone of the nation’s broader development strategy.

“Our energy transition plan, like those of many other nations, is aimed at diversifying energy sources and reducing our dependency on fossil fuels. Nigeria is committed to a net zero emission by 2060 in line with global climate objectives,” he said.

Investment in Clean Energy Infrastructure

In his address, Tinubu noted Nigeria’s ongoing investments in sustainable energy infrastructure, particularly in the areas of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric vehicles. These initiatives are expected to accelerate the country’s transition to cleaner energy sources while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are developing the infrastructure to utilize Compressed Natural Gas and electric vehicles,” Tinubu said.

The President further revealed that Nigeria is leveraging its vast solid mineral resources to support the green energy transition. By investing in efficient and internationally certified data collection and exploration, the country is positioning itself as a significant exporter of critical metals essential for the global clean energy supply chain.

“Nigeria is also investing substantially in energy generation through the exploration of efficient and internationally certified data required to export our solid minerals and critical metals in support of the green transition,” Tinubu added.

Balancing Environmental Goals and Economic Growth

While advancing its environmental goals, Nigeria remains focused on ensuring economic growth and equitable development. Tinubu’s administration has pledged to ensure that the energy transition is both inclusive and just, particularly for communities and industries that have historically relied on fossil fuels.

The President also called for international collaboration and support to bolster Nigeria’s efforts in achieving these ambitious climate goals. He stressed the need for global partnerships that facilitate technology transfer, capacity building, and financial assistance to developing nations navigating the complexities of climate action.

The 2025 edition of ADSW focuses on accelerating sustainable development and advancing socioeconomic progress under the theme: “The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress.”