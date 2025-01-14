Compliance officers at Zenith Bank, UBA, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), and Wema Bank have submitted bank documents as evidence in the amended N33 billion alleged money laundering case instituted against a former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

These officials were presented by the EFCC before Justice James Omotosho on Monday, according to a statement by the EFCC on Tuesday.

Mamman had pleaded not guilty to the charges upon arraignment before the court six months ago, paving the way for a full trial.

EFCC’s Allegations

Nairametrics previously reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari relieved the ex-Power Minister of his position in 2021, paving the way for an independent and critical self-review of his performance.

Three years later, the EFCC arraigned him on Thursday, July 11, 2024, accusing him of conspiracy in office.

He was alleged to have conspired with other officials of the ministry and some private companies to divert and convert N33,804,830,503.73 through various private companies in contravention of relevant laws.

The EFCC legal team stressed that the former official’s actions amounted to a criminal breach of trust concerning funds released for the Mambilla and Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant projects by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

What Transpired in Court

At earlier proceedings, an EFCC official told the court that over N33.8bn from the project account was allegedly sent to more than 13 entities that were not authorised contractors.

The official identified some of the companies as: Prymint Investment Ltd, Gurupche Business Enterprise, Shipikin Global Enterprises, Silverline Ventures, Intech Nigeria Ltd, Breathable Investment Ltd, First Class Contraction Ltd, Spinhills Biz International Ltd, Fulex Utility Concept Ltd, Platinum Enterprise, among others.

He stated that bank records and corporate affairs data revealed that the individuals behind these entities were allegedly Maina Goje, Abdullahi Suleiman, and Abdullahi Garba, who identified themselves as bureau de change operators.

“We invited them to account for the funds they received from the Mambilla project account. They reported to our office and informed us that they had never applied for any contract with the Federal Ministry of Power or the Federal Government,” the official stated.

At Monday’s proceedings, prosecuting counsel Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, presented four compliance officers from Zenith Bank, UBA, GTB, and Wema Bank to corroborate the testimony of previous witnesses.

The witnesses, identified as Mishelia R.B., Mayowa Itiku, Lily Marama, and Oluwunmi Ogunloye, informed the court that they had received correspondences from the EFCC requesting details of account openings and statements for ten business entities in dispute: Sami Court Resort Limited, Golden Bond Nigeria Limited, Samson Bitrus, Gurupche Business Enterprise, Shipikin Global Enterprises, Silverline Ventures, Breathable Investment Ltd, First Class Contraction Ltd, Spinhills Biz International Ltd, and Fulex Utility Concept Ltd.

Oyedepo subsequently presented bundles of documents related to these entities, which the witnesses confirmed were authentic and generated from their banks’ databases.

After confirming the documents, the prosecuting counsel tendered them in evidence before the court.

Justice Omotosho subsequently adjourned the matter until January 22, 23, and 24, 2025, for the continuation of the hearing.

Backstory

Mamman served as Nigeria’s Minister of Power between 2019 and 2021. His tenure was cut short after allegations of financial misappropriation were made against his office.

He was arrested and detained by the EFCC on May 10, 2021, shortly after being removed from office by former President Muhammadu Buhari.