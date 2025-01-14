President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined world leaders and sustainability advocates in Abu Dhabi for the opening of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), Nigeria’s state-owned television station, the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), confirmed on Tuesday.

The annual event, holding at Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, serves as a global platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration on sustainable development and energy transition.

In a post on the Presidency’s X handle, President Tinubu took part in the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Opening Ceremony and Sustainability Prize Award Ceremony on Tuesday.

Background

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, President Tinubu held a bilateral meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Reflecting on Africa’s potential, Tinubu posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Africa has what it takes to develop itself. We have the resources, the people, and the capacity. We must look inward to improve intra-African trade and collaboration to benefit the African people and the continent. The time for Africa is now.”

According to a statement issued on Sunday by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu is attending the summit on the invitation of his United Arab Emirates counterpart, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The summit will run from January 12 to 18.

Event Overview

The 2025 edition of ADSW focuses on accelerating sustainable development and advancing socioeconomic progress under the theme: “The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress.” The event will enable policymakers, business leaders, and civil society representatives to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all.

Key features of the summit include:

Showcasing actionable solutions to combat climate change and promote renewable energy.

Aligning global efforts with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

High-level sessions and discussions on energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development.

President Tinubu’s Agenda

President Tinubu is scheduled to deliver remarks during a high-level session, where he will outline Nigeria’s recent achievements in sustainability. These include:

Advancements in renewable energy projects.

The transition to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions and fostering a green economy.

He is also expected to highlight his administration’s reforms to improve energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development.

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister who accompanied the President to the event tweeted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle saying “As Nigeria continues to champion solutions for sustainable development, this engagement presents an opportunity to highlight our initiatives and deepen collaborations with international stakeholders committed to advancing global sustainability goals.”

What You Should Know

The 2025 ADSW convened over 3,500 global delegates, including heads of state, senior policymakers, industry specialists, technology pioneers, and sustainability leaders from 150 countries.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE’s pioneering global sustainability award, will host its 16th Awards Ceremony during the event. The ceremony will celebrate 11 winners for their remarkable contributions to sustainability and honor the legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

President Tinubu is one of 13 heads of state and government attending and speaking at the event. Other notable leaders include Ilham Aliyev (Azerbaijan), Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Kazakhstan), William Ruto (Kenya), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), and Giorgia Meloni (Italy).