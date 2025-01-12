The Federal Government has allocated N259 million for the construction and rehabilitation of abattoirs across six states.

This initiative is part of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development budget within the proposed N49.74 trillion 2025 budget, for livestock productivity and infrastructure development.

This allocation is detailed in the 2025 Federal Government Final Budget Proposal.

Key Abattoir projects

According to the proposed plan, six abattoirs will be constructed and rehabilitated in Lagos, Adamawa, Enugu, Bayelsa, Benue, and Anambra.

In addition, the Federal government has allocated N90 million for constructing a solar-powered vaccine cold room in Oyo state and a model processing center for animal by-products in the Federal Capital Territory FCT allocating N72 million.

for constructing a solar-powered vaccine cold room in Oyo state and a model processing center for animal by-products in the Federal Capital Territory FCT allocating For feed and nutrition programs, the Federal government project plans the expansion of the National Egg Production Scheme in Ogun State with the sum of ₦44 million and to spend N43.15 million in constructing a capacity building for feed and fodder manufacturers using local ingredients.

and to spend in constructing a capacity building for feed and fodder manufacturers using local ingredients. Furthermore, ₦44.5 million was allocated for capacity building and stakeholder engagement, specifically for training programs aimed at equipping artificial insemination technicians across multiple states.

was allocated for capacity building and stakeholder engagement, specifically for training programs aimed at equipping artificial insemination technicians across multiple states. Additionally, N56 million was set aside to empower private veterinarians and paraprofessionals with animal health kits to enhance their services.

was set aside to empower private veterinarians and paraprofessionals with animal health kits to enhance their services. Partnerships with international organizations also received significant funding, with N54.3 million allocated for collaborations with the WHO and US-CDC to control zoonotic diseases and ensure food safety. Likewise, N23.5 million was earmarked for engagement with feed millers to improve quality assurance and operational standards.

Livestock sector innovation

The ministry plans to promote the commercialization of indigenous breeds of birds and expand the Nigeria Resilient Animal Feed and Fodder System Project (NIRAFFS).

Additionally, it aims to develop disease-free zones and enhance export capabilities for livestock products.

More Insights

In July 2024, President Bola Tinubu announced plans to establish a Ministry of Livestock Development, aimed at boosting meat and dairy production while addressing conflicts between migrant herders and farmers.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee at the State House, Abuja. President Tinubu highlighted the importance of strategic reforms in the livestock sector, emphasizing its potential to drive economic growth and foster social harmony.

“This presents a unique opportunity to delineate and establish a separate Ministry of Livestock Development. We will develop the economy and give people the opportunity to excel,” Tinubu stated.