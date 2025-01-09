In this episode of Everyday Money Matters, we tackle the question: “Where should Nigerians invest ₦1 million in 2025?” With inflation at 34.6% as of November 2024, finding investments that outpace inflation is critical.
Our hosts break down opportunities in equities, ETFs, fixed-income instruments, and mutual funds, highlighting promising stocks in oil, gas, banking, and insurance. For diversification, ETFs and mutual funds offer professionally managed portfolios, while fixed-income instruments provide stability. Experts suggest a 50-30-20 portfolio split across equities, fixed income, and ETFs/mutual funds, helping you align investments with your risk appetite.
Tune in for actionable insights to grow your wealth!
