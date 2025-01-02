The Nigerian Major stock market performance in 2024 nearly beat the country’s food inflation last year, posting nominal returns of 37% amid a challenging economic environment.

Investors led by Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Femi Otedola made N33 trillion on a two-year spectrum in the Nigerian stock market.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange is where all Nigerian billionaires make direct investments. They own sizeable stakes in household businesses, including energy, financial, and agro-supply companies. Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man owns significant shares in numerous blue-chip companies, including ones he founded.

Other business tycoons, such as Jim Ovia, Fola Adeola, and Atedo Peterside, have also made significant investments in financial institutions, such as the Nigerian banking industry directly and through family offices or holding companies.

Nigeria’s most popular financial market is accessible to astute investors through stock investments, where they can find many opportunities. The Nigerian stock market is a strategic venture that requires skills, and the patience to build wealth.

When investing in Nigerian equities, beginners should start with money they can afford to lose. The Nigerian banking industry is the most liquid sector on the NGX, so it’s easy to buy and sell them at a reasonable price.

Prospective investors should always perform due diligence, comprehend the regulatory landscape, and seek advice from SEC-approved financial firms.

A stock brokering firm’s accessibility, affordability (since some require a minimum deposit to open an account), integrity and reputation, and status with the Securities and Exchange Commission (active or inactive) are all important.

Additionally, most SEC-regulated stock brokerage firms offer online trading platforms, so you don’t have to go to the broker in person. All information they require is available by simply visiting their app or portal.

You will therefore require a stock investment account to interact with the NGX. Individual accounts are associated with investors’ names and are only issued to them.

Regulated stockbrokers require proof of address (typically a recent utility bill), a passport photo of you and your signatories, and a form of identification (such as an international passport, driver’s license, permanent voter card, etc.) to open an account with Central Securities Clearing System Limited (CSCS).

Stock market investing necessitates patience, long-term planning, and a thorough comprehension of the NGX market cycle.

Keep up with any political or economic changes in Nigeria that could affect the market. Profitability is not guaranteed.

Understanding the market cycle is essential to become a better investor. Long-term success hinges on honing analytical and emotional intelligence. One fundamental investing principle is diversification.

The first is the All-Share Index, which represents all Nigerian stocks listed on the NGX. It tracks the performance of every stock on the exchange every day. Additionally, THE Nigerian bourse features sub-indices for consumer goods, banking, insurance, and oil and gas.

Nigeria’s version of the Dow, the NSE 30, is another option that includes Dangote Cement, Telcos, and Nigerian banks. It monitors the performance of the exchange’s top 30 most valuable stocks.

This entails distributing your investments among several industries and businesses to reduce risk. The financial, energy and agricultural sectors are usually the most active, but Telco firms might likely see more liquidity this year amid an impending tariff hike

Large-cap stocks, such as blue-chip and Nigerian bank stocks, are very liquid (easy to buy and sell), but small-cap and mid-cap stocks may offer faster growth. potential, but at a greater risk. Read financial books and other financial news-related resources like Bloomberg and Nairametrics to keep up with market developments.

Your strategies must incorporate risk mitigation techniques like negative balance protection.

The best time to purchase stocks in Nigeria is between mid-afternoon and 2:30 pm during an active trading session, despite the common misconception that the best time to do so is during exchange trading hours. Stocks are more efficient and liquid during these periods.

The forces of supply and demand drive the stock market. Investors’ purchasing power, or the demand side, typically declines during times of high supply. Therefore, when there is a high demand for stocks, investors should purchase them.

Keeping an eye on initial public offerings (IPOs) or new listings may provide access to the ground floor of potentially rapid growth if there is a substantial local or international interest. Dangote Refinery is anticipated to be listed on the NGX and UK stock market this year.

Investing in Nigerian stocks is not a precise science. You should keep learning about the market and invest more time in personal research to get better at it.

Remember, Investing is essential to increasing wealth and mitigating high inflation and naira devaluation. Over time, inflation has reduced the naira’s purchasing power