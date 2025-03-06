Investing N1 million can yield different outcomes depending on the asset class you choose. If you had put your money in forex, you might have gained or lost depending on the naira’s fluctuations. Equities could have rewarded you with capital appreciation and dividends, especially in strong-performing sectors. Meanwhile, bonds would have provided stability and predictable interest income.

So, which investment would have given you the best returns this year? We break it all down with real numbers and expert insights.

Watch the full breakdown now on Nairametrics TV on Youtube!