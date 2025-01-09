The Federal Government has allocated N15 billion for the dualization of the Benin-Akure-Ilesha road, a new infrastructure project covering a total length of 150.7 kilometers.

This initiative, part of the Ministry of Works’ budget within the proposed N49.74 trillion 2025 budget, includes two phases: Phase I focuses on rehabilitating the existing Benin-Akure road, while Phase II will add a new lane to the existing carriageway.

This allocation is detailed in the 2025 Federal Government Final Budget Proposal.

In addition to the Benin-Akure-Ilesha road dualization, the Federal Government has earmarked significant funding for other key infrastructure projects in the 2025 budget.

These include the N15 billion allocated for the rehabilitation of failed sections of the Bauchi-Jigawa state border road, aimed at improving critical transportation links in the region.

Another major allocation is the N11 billion set aside for the reconstruction of the Shagamu-Ore road, a 96-kilometer route connecting Ondo and Ogun states. The N10.45 billion allocated for the dualization of the Akure-Ilesha road, spanning 66.15 kilometers, is also a significant part of the budget.

Furthermore, N9 billion has been earmarked for the construction of the Ukana-Ikot-Ntuen road in Akwa Ibom state, while N8 billion will go toward the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Abeokuta road, enhancing the key transport corridor between Lagos and Ogun states.

More insight

Additional significant allocations include N8 billion for the construction of the Abak-Ekparakwa-Ete-Ikot-Abasi highway in Akwa Ibom state.

N7 billion will be invested in the construction of the Ugep road in Cross River state, and N6 billion will be used for the construction of the Oferekpe bridge, improving connectivity between Cross River and Ebonyi states.

Similarly, N6 billion has been allocated for the rehabilitation and dualization of the Ado-Ekiti-Afe Babalola University road, spanning 30.55 kilometers, and N5 billion for the construction of the Illara-Isolu road, which will enhance regional transport.

N4 billion has been allocated for the construction of a 23-span flyover bridge at Eke-Obinagu junction along the Enugu-Abakaliki road, and N4 billion will be used for the rehabilitation of Ogunusi Road in Ikeja, Lagos.

Additionally, N3 billion will go toward the dualization of the Abakaliki-Afikpo road, including flyover works, and N8 billion has been allocated for the construction of the Benin-Agbo road, improving access to Benin City.

These are just some of the new infrastructure projects that have received allocations in the 2025 budget for the Ministry of Works.

What you should know

In September 2024, Minister of Works David Umahi announced that the Federal Government would prioritize the completion of four key road projects per geopolitical zone in 2025, focusing on finalizing ongoing initiatives rather than launching new ones.

This decision, Umahi explained, is a response to economic challenges, including inflation, the naira’s devaluation, and the removal of fuel subsidies, all of which have significantly increased infrastructure costs.

Umahi further pointed out that the Tinubu administration inherited 2,600 road projects valued at N13 trillion, emphasizing the need to streamline resources and focus on completing four major projects per zone to ensure the efficient delivery of critical infrastructure.

However, a review of the 2025 Federal Government Final Budget Proposal reveals a different picture. Despite Umahi’s statements, the documents indicate allocations for several new projects, in addition to ongoing ones, suggesting that the government’s approach includes both new and continuing infrastructure developments.