Canada has kicked off its Express Entry draws for 2025 with a round exclusively targeting candidates who have received provincial nominations.

This draw resulted in 471 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residency (PR).

It marks the first round of invitations for the year.

According to Immigration News Canada (INC), the latest draw had a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score cutoff of 793.

This was an increase of 66 points compared to the previous Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)-only draw.

Details of the latest draw

The Express Entry draw on January 3, 2025, targeted only candidates with a provincial nomination. This resulted in 471 ITAs being issued. The CRS score cutoff for this draw was set at 793, showing a rise from the previous PNP-only draw’s score of 727. The tie-breaking rule for this round was set for November 25, 2024, at 16:57:27 UTC.

CRS score distribution as of January 7th, 2025

As of January 7th, 2025, a total of 227,305 candidates were in the Express Entry pool. The majority of candidates, over 23,000, held scores ranging from 501 to 600. A significant number, over 65,000, had scores between 451 and 500. The pool continues to be competitive, especially with the large number of candidates in the 500+ CRS score range.

Here is a breakdown of CRS score ranges and the number of candidates in each:

601-1200: 633 candidates

501-600: 23,021 candidates

451-500: 65,492 candidates

401-450: 60,416 candidates

351-400: 50,452 candidates

301-350: 21,746 candidates

0-300: 5,545 candidates

Strategies to improve CRS scores

For those who did not receive an ITA in this round, there are several strategies to improve CRS scores for future draws.

Language proficiency

Improving language test scores can significantly boost CRS rankings. English tests like IELTS or CELPIP and French tests such as TEF or TCF are essential in the CRS calculation. Bilingual candidates may also receive additional points. Education

Adding higher qualifications, like a master’s degree or postgraduate certificate, can increase the number of points available in the CRS system. Candidates should update their profiles when completing new educational programs. Canadian work experience

Additional work experience in Canada can increase a candidate’s CRS score. It is essential to document all work experience properly to ensure maximum points. Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)

A provincial nomination adds 600 points to a candidate’s CRS score, often guaranteeing an ITA. Candidates are encouraged to apply to provinces that align with their skills and qualifications. Job offer

A job offer from a Canadian employer can add up to 200 points to a candidate’s CRS score. Offers backed by a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) hold particular value. Spousal points

Including a spouse with strong language skills, education, or work experience can add extra CRS points.

Future draws and opportunities for candidates