The global economy is projected to remain resilient despite significant challenges, according to the latest Economic Outlook from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The report projects global GDP growth to reach 3.3% in 2025, slightly up from 3.2% in 2024, and maintaining 3.3% in 2026.

Inflation within OECD countries is forecast to continue easing, declining from 5.4% in 2024 to 3.8% in 2025, and further to 3.0% in 2026. This moderation is attributed to the ongoing restrictive monetary policies adopted by most countries.

According to BusinessDay, a leading Nigerian business newspaper, the economy is poised for significant improvement in 2025.

Oil production is projected to reach two million barrels per day, coupled with enhanced domestic refining capacity.

This is expected to strengthen the Naira, triggering a positive ripple effect on the cost of goods and services. As inflation declines and purchasing power increases, Nigerians will likely experience improved living standards.

Businesses are anticipated to thrive in 2025, driven by higher household consumption and reduced operations costs, which will result in increased employment opportunities.

Furthermore, the current administration’s efforts to diversify the economy, improve infrastructure, and enhance national security are set to further stimulate economic activity. These optimistic projections hinge on the absence of major local or global crises, such as pandemics or other disruptions.

While the global and local economic outlook remains cautiously optimistic, the responsibility for businesses to capitalise on these projections rests squarely with C-Suite Executives. As career trajectories continue to evolve, leadership positions are occupied by a mix of seasoned veterans and newcomers stepping into the hierarchy. Irrespective of where you stand on this spectrum, one constant remains: change.

Change is inevitable, and staying relevant as a C-Suite Executive requires the ability to pivot, adapt, and evolve effectively. Whether you’re already at this level or aspiring to reach it, preparing for challenges and turbulence is essential. Operating in a complex global economy, where change and disruption are the new normal, demands a deep understanding and application of the winning strategies outlined here for 2025 and beyond.

Making Quality Decisions: Leadership is defined by the ability to make sound and impactful decisions. The pressures and complexities at the C-Suite Level demand a focus on quality over quantity. In 2025 and beyond, success will favour executives who prioritise a few high-quality decisions daily — decisions that drive the organisation’s growth, profitability, and sustainability — over a flurry of less impactful choices.

To achieve this, C-Suite Executives must dedicate time to deeply understand their organisation’s issues, trends, and operational patterns. Quality decisions should not be made hastily or impulsively. While speed and agility remain essential, decisions must be thoughtfully crafted to deliver outcomes that strengthen the organisation’s position and ensure long-term success.

Future-Proof Your Business: Challenges are greater than ever, even as opportunities abound. It is the responsibility of C-Suite Executives to strategically position their organisations to withstand volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and disruption — the new normal. Thriving in such a challenging business environment requires mastering how to navigate overregulation, multiple taxation, and political, economic, social, and technological (PEST) disruptions.

Failing to future-proof your business is a fast track to setbacks and potential shutdown. Executives must prioritise understanding, and adhering to global best practices for managing PEST challenges to ensure their organisations are built to last. This often involves making bold, transformative decisions that fundamentally reshape the organisation. While these shifts may be difficult, they are essential to securing long-term sustainability and avoiding the dire consequences of obsolescence or failure. Future-proofing is not just a strategy — it’s a necessity for survival and growth.

Focus on Your Power Brands and Double Down: The age of taking pride in managing extensive portfolios with hundreds of brands is rapidly declining. C-Suite executives must adopt a more intentional approach, guided by insights and research, to identify their strongest-performing brands or services the ones that drive key business fundamentals such as gross margin, volume growth, sales growth, and other critical metrics. Once identified, the focus should shift toward optimising these power brands to better serve consumers and clients.

There is no disadvantage in narrowing down to fewer brands that stabilise operational costs while significantly enhancing profitability in the short, medium, and long terms. This approach allows businesses to operate in an agile, lean, and efficient manner, giving them a competitive edge. By concentrating resources on research, consumer insights, and market trends, organisations can lead their industries by delivering exceptional value through their best-performing brands.

Embrace the Dynamics of the New Workforce: The workforce has undergone significant generational shifts, particularly with Gen Z’s full entry in the early 2020s, blending with Baby Boomers and Millennials. These generations are shaped by distinct traits and perspectives, influenced by their unique experiences and the evolving world. As Baby Boomers gradually exit the active workforce, Millennials have become the new mid-level and C-Suite leaders, while Gen Z emerges as a vital segment of the workforce.

C-Suite Executives must embrace and navigate the nuances of managing this diverse generational mix to build cohesive, high-performing teams. Each generation brings valuable attributes to the table — experience, conservatism, modernism, tech-savviness, agility, creativity, and more. However, they also come with challenges such as varying attention spans, differing levels of tolerance, and unique communication styles. Effective leaders must understand and leverage these strengths while addressing weaknesses and promoting a culture of mutual respect, inclusion, equity, and diversity

Although Gen Zs are often viewed through a critical lens, they represent the future of the workforce for the next two to three decades until Gen Alpha begins to enter. Optimising the talents of Gen Z, while aligning them with organisational goals, will be a critical success factor for any forward-thinking executive aiming to build resilient, thriving organisations.

Understand the Strategic Role of Technology and Social Media: To remain relevant in 2025 and beyond, businesses and C-Suite Executives must master the art of leveraging technology and social media to build strong, profitable enterprises. These tools are indispensable channels for driving sales, market penetration, and consumer engagement. Now is the time to fully understand and harness their power to enhance your business operations and strategy.

The impact of technology and social media is multi-dimensional, extending to areas such as building high-performing teams, optimising sales channels, and future-proofing organisations. As technology continues to evolve and become more sophisticated, its functionality and potential benefits will also expand. The possibilities are limitless, from streamlining operations to unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.

C-Suite Executives must prioritise learning how to effectively leverage these tools to create meaningful, sustainable impact. Today, embracing and integrating technology and social media into core strategies is not optional — it is essential for staying competitive in an increasingly digitally connected world.

2025 holds great potential, both globally and locally for Nigeria. This presents an opportunity for C-Suite Executives to develop winning strategies that will optimise the year’s possibilities. While challenges are inevitable, having the right approach can make all the difference in successfully navigating them. Undoubtedly, the future is full of opportunities for those ready to lead with vision and strategy.

Godfrey Adejumoh is a Global Business Communications Strategist and Thought Leader.

