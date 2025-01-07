28 million.

That’s the staggering number of homes Nigeria needs right now.

In 2023, the Nigerian government put the housing deficit statistics at 28 million units with an estimated funding need of N21 trillion.

It’s not just a statistic; it’s a crisis affecting millions of families dreaming of a place to call their own. But here’s the game-changer: The Ministry of Finance Incorporated Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF).

Launched by the Minister of Finance under the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFi) in September 2024, the MREIF aims to provide low-cost mortgage financing options for eligible Nigerians, marking a major milestone in the One Million Homes Presidential Initiative. It is designed to make homeownership more accessible for the average working Nigerian.

Tola Akinsulire, the author, served as Technical Adviser (pro bono) to MOFi for the setup and implementation of the MREIF, contributing to its robust framework.

As an industry player, I can say this is the most promising housing initiative that we might have seen in years. It has the potential to revolutionize the housing sector the same way the PENCON reforms changed the pension industry.

The sceptic in you is probably saying “Been there, done that, heard the song before, nothing changes”. Let me share with you what I see that makes the MREIF different:

Affordable Mortgages: MREIF is partnering with private and public sector institutions to raise funds which will be used to offer low-cost mortgage financing. By taking the lead in raising funds, it means that everyone will know what is available for mortgages. This addresses the problem of lack of funding which has impacted the ability of other previous institutions to provide mortgages. This means more Nigerians, can finally access home loans that don’t break the bank. Developer Support: The fund isn’t just focusing on buyers. It’s providing offtake guarantees to qualifying developers, unlocking construction finance and boosting housing supply. No, it is not giving them money for development – it is simply saying, “I am committing to buying xx units at xx price when you complete the homes.” This is something that developers can use to raise funding from local banks and international development financial institutions (DFIs). Government Backing: This isn’t a standalone project. It’s part of the ambitious One Million Homes Presidential Initiative, with full government support to transform the housing landscape. Innovative Funding: By tapping into institutional funds from long-term investors like pension funds, concessionary fund providers and other institutional investors, MREIF is creating a sustainable pool of long-term capital for home ownership and housing development Transparency and Expertise: Even though the fund is backed by the government, it will be regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and managed with market efficiency in mind, overseen by private sector professionals.

What does this mean for you?

If you’re dreaming of homeownership, MREIF could be your ticket to affordable housing. The fund aims to create mortgage options with longer repayment terms and lower interest rates, making monthly payments more manageable.

But here’s the kicker: This isn’t just about individual homeownership. It’s about building stronger communities, creating jobs in construction and related industries, and driving economic growth. When more Nigerians can afford homes, everyone benefits. So, what’s your next move?

Stay informed: Follow updates from the Ministry of Finance and Housing on the MREIF rollout. Start planning: Even if you’re not ready to buy immediately, begin budgeting and improving your financial health. Explore the opportunity: Engage with developers providing homes under the scheme for possible home options you can acquire.

The housing crisis in Nigeria is real, but for the first time in years, there’s a solution on the horizon that matches the scale of the problem. MREIF isn’t just another government program; it’s a potential turning point for millions of Nigerians. It has already achieved its first successful fundraising in December 2024 by securing N150 billion under its Series 1 programme. This was fully subscribed on behalf of the government by The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI). Series 2 will aim to raise an additional N100 billion from private sector investors, bringing the total initial funding to N250 billion.

This means there will be funding for that mortgage loan request you want to make to own your own home. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by. The dream of homeownership in Nigeria is becoming more attainable. Are you ready to seize it?

In the words of Harrysong “After the reggae, play the blues, the blues, the blues. Make you do as I do, I do, I do.”

Click here: https://mixtafrica.com/mixta-homes/

Written by: Tola Akinsulire

Chief Commercial Officer

Mixta Real Estate Plc