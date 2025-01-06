Sui, a prominent layer-2 blockchain network, has resumed its strong upward trajectory, surging nearly 20% to trade at approximately $5.13 as of Saturday.

The crypto asset trended throughout the weekend as its holders counted their unrealized profit.

The cryptocurrency’s exceptional performance in 2023 has seen it skyrocket by over 1,312% from its lowest point, pushing its market capitalization to more than $15 billion and solidifying its position as the 13th largest cryptocurrency, according to CoinGecko data.

Ecosystem Growth Fuels Sui’s Rise

Sui’s rally aligns with the expansion of its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem, where the total value locked (TVL) recently reached a record $1.96 billion.

Key contributors to this growth include protocols such as Suilend Protocol, NAVI Protocol, Cetus, Scallop Lend, and Aftermath Finance.

Sui’s Strategic Partnerships

Sui’s partnerships with top financial firms like Grayscale, VanEck, and Franklin Templeton have further boosted its growth. Grayscale, for example, launched the Sui Trust, which now manages over $14 million in assets.

Industry experts speculate that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) softens its stance on cryptocurrency ETFs under Commissioner Paul Atkins, Grayscale could apply for a spot Sui ETF by 2025.

Key Developments and Milestones

Sui has achieved additional milestones that reinforce its bullish momentum:

Stablecoin Adoption: The network now supports four stablecoins — USD Coin (USDC), AUSD, FDUSD, and USDY — collectively boasting a market cap exceeding $406 million. Launch of Deepbook V3: Its native on-chain order book, Deepbook V3, has surpassed $1 billion in trading volume. The DEEP token associated with this platform now holds a market value of over $375 million. DEX Ecosystem Expansion: Sui’s decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have processed over $46 billion in cumulative trading volume since their inception.

Sui’s futures open interest has also seen a substantial increase, reaching a record high of $963 million, up from this week’s low of $650 million, signaling heightened investor confidence.

SUI’s Price Forecast

Sui’s price action this year has been bullish, with the token flipping the $5 resistance level into support and invalidating a bearish double-top pattern. This reversal has been bolstered by the 50-day moving average, a key support level since September last year.

The token currently boasts a Z-score of 2.7 for its Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, indicating it is undervalued compared to the market’s peak Z-score of 3.8.

Based on technical indicators, Sui’s price is expected to climb to $5.50, an extreme overshoot level on the Murrey Math Lines.

A break above $5.50 could set the stage for a rally toward the psychologically significant $10 mark, further cementing its upward momentum.

What to know

Sui’s ecosystem growth, strategic partnerships, and strong technical fundamentals suggest a bullish outlook. With its market performance and investor interest peaking.

Sui remains a cryptocurrency to watch in the coming months following its performance over the weekend.