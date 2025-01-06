Happy New Year! In the first episode of Follow the Money, we’re starting with a bang—Nigeria’s stock market delivered big in 2024! The All Share Index (ASI) soared by 37.65%, outpacing the country’s inflation, which hit a 28-year high of 34.6%. This impressive market performance was fueled by gains in banking, industrial, and consumer goods stocks, providing a glimmer of hope for investors amid rising food and energy costs. But what does this mean for your money in real terms? And can the market keep up the momentum in 2025?

Join us as we unpack the numbers and share insights for the year ahead!