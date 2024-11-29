The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) ended the trading day on November 29, 2024, in the negative territory, slipping by 276.94 points to close at 97,506.87, marking a modest decline of 0.28%.

Trading volume also saw a decline, with the number of shares traded dropping from 632 million the previous day to 515 million, a decrease of 18.5%.

Market capitalization remained steady at N59.1 trillion, while 7,554 trades were executed, signaling a stable pace of transactions despite the dip in trading volume.

Among the day’s notable performers, HMCALL stood out as the top gainer, surging by an impressive 9.54%. Close behind, ROYALEX gained 8.77%, while SOVRENINS completed the top three with a solid 7.35% increase.

On the downside, REGALINS emerged as the day’s biggest loser, shedding 9.80% of its value. LASACO trailed closely, dropping 9.75%.

Notably, FBNH and HMCALL were the most actively traded stocks of the day, signaling sustained investor interest.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 97,506.87 points

Previous ASI: 97,783.81 points

Day Change: +0.28%

Year-to-Date Performance: +30.77%

Volume Traded: 515 million shares

Deals: 7,554

Top 5 gainers

HMCALL: up 9.54% to N6.20

ROYALEX: up 8.77% to N0.62

SOVRENINS: up 7.35% to N0.73

TANTALIZER: up 5.50% to N1.15

NPFMCRFBK: up 4.67% to N1.57

Top 5 losers

REGALINS: down 9.80% to N0.46

LASACO: down 9.75% to N2.13

ACADEMY: down 9.71% to N2.79

AUSTINLAZ: down 9.68% to N1.96

CORNERST: down 6.91% to N2.56

Trading volume

The Nigerian equities market saw a significant decline in trading activity on November 29, 2024, as trading volume dropped by 18.5%. A total of 515 million shares changed hands, down from 632 million in the previous session.

FBNH dominated the day’s trading, with a substantial 126 million shares exchanged, securing its position as the most actively traded stock.

Close behind, HMCALL saw 91.2 million shares traded, while JAPAULGOLD followed with 61.3 million shares.

Other notable contributors included TANTALIZER, which traded 35.7 million shares, and STERLINGNG, which rounded out the top five with 23.8 million shares.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, SEPLAT once again led the way, with transactions worth a remarkable N7.7 billion.

FBNH followed with N3.2 billion in trade value, reflecting sustained investor interest. BUACEMENT and HMCALL also drew significant attention, contributing N532.4 million and N521.7 million, respectively, to the day’s total value.

UBA completed the top five with N347 million in transactions, further demonstrating strong investor engagement in key stocks.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Stocks

Among the SWOOT stocks—those with market capitalizations exceeding N1 trillion—SEPLAT and OANDO emerged as strong performers, rising by 6.02% and 0.61%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the FUGAZ group, comprising FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK, saw positive price movements across the board.

FBNH led the group with a 2.94% increase, followed by UBA with a 0.62% rise.

ZENITHBANK added 1.14%, and ACCESSCORP gained 0.43%, while GTCO saw a slight decline of 0.09%.

Outlook

Despite the market’s slight dip, there remains optimism for a potential rebound in the Nigerian equities market.

Strong Q3 earnings across several sectors, coupled with sustained investor interest, are expected to drive upward momentum in the sessions ahead, keeping market sentiment cautiously positive.