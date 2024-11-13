The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed the trading session in negative territory, shedding 113.55 points to settle at 97,260.39.

Despite its efforts to cling to the 97,000 level, the index posted a mild decline, down by 0.12% from the previous day’s close.

The day saw heightened market activity, with trading volumes rising by 17.66% to 350 million shares across 10,224 deals—up from 297 million in the previous session—while market capitalization edged down slightly to N58.9 trillion.

On the gainers’ chart, EUNISELL took center stage, posting an impressive 9.98% rally to lead the pack. John Holt and Sunu Assurances followed closely, delivering strong performances with gains of 9.83% and 9.71%, respectively.

The bears remained present, with VFD Group and Royal Exchange leading the laggards, recording significant losses of 10.00% and 9.68%, respectively.

In terms of trading activity, UCAP and Access Corporation emerged as the most actively traded stocks. Despite the index’s slip, the heightened activity hints at sustained market engagement.

Market summary

Current ASI: 97,260.39 points

Previous ASI: 97,373.94 points

Day Change: +0.12%

Year-to-Date Performance: +30.07%

Volume Traded: 350 million shares

Deals: 10,224

Top 5 gainers

EUNISELL: up 9.98% to N9.92

JOHNHOLT: up 9.83% to N5.81

SUNUASSUR: up 9.71% to N2.26

UNIVINSURE: up 6.25% to N0.34

REGALINS: up 4.17% to N0.50

Top 5 losers

VFDGROUP: down 10.00% to N40.50

ROYALEX: down 9.68% to N0.56

OANDO: down 9.42% to N62.05

THOMASWY: down 8.85% to N1.75

DANGSUGAR: down 4.83% to N28.55

Trading volume

The market witnessed a notable surge in activity, with daily trading volume rising by an impressive 17.66%. A total of 350 million shares exchanged hands, compared to 297 million shares in the previous session, reflecting heightened investor participation.

UCAP led the volume chart, with a commanding 76.7 million shares traded. ACCESSCORP followed with 25.9 million shares, while UBA, OANDO, and GTCO rounded out the top five, recording volumes of 22.8 million, 18.2 million, and 15.6 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, ARADEL and UCAP dominated, with transactions worth N1.5 billion and N1.1 billion, respectively.

OANDO and GTCO also featured prominently, recording trading values of N1.1 billion and N840.9 million. UBA completed the top five, with trades valued at N722.8 million, reflecting strong market interest in these counters.

SWOOT and FUGAZ stocks

Among the SWOOT (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) category, OANDO was the sole mover, shedding 9.42% as other SWOOT stocks remained unchanged.

For FUGAZ stocks, UBA led the gainers, climbing 2.26%, while Zenith Bank, Access Corporation, and GTCO posted moderate gains of 0.96%, 0.42%, and 0.09%, respectively.

FBNH recorded no price movement during the session.

Outlook

With bullish momentum persisting, particularly among large-cap stocks, the index shows promising signs of breaking past the 98,000-point mark in upcoming sessions.

The continued rally, driven by positive sentiment from favorable Q3 financial reports, underscores the pivotal role of large-cap stocks in sustaining the upward trajectory.