Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly on the verge of announcing his resignation this week, marking a pivotal moment in Canadian politics.

The news, first reported by The Globe and Mail, comes as discontent brews within Trudeau’s own Liberal Party, with lawmakers increasingly vocal about their frustrations.

The timing could not be more critical, as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prepares to assume office, bringing with him a promise of steep tariffs on Canadian imports—an economic storm that Canada’s leadership will need to navigate swiftly.

Trudeau’s expected announcement, which sources say could happen as early as Monday, appears designed to preempt the Liberal Party’s national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

By stepping down before the meeting, Trudeau may hope to avoid the perception that he was forced out by his party—a party now grappling with internal discord and external challenges.

The timing of Trudeau’s anticipated departure appears calculated. Reports suggest the prime minister intends to step down ahead of Wednesday’s national caucus meeting, aiming to present his decision as voluntary rather than the result of an internal revolt.

The caucus gathering would likely have served as a flashpoint, with many lawmakers calling for Trudeau’s resignation in both public statements and private conversations.

What to know

Trudeau’s resignation would ignite a leadership contest within the Liberal Party at a precarious moment. Trump’s incoming administration has already hinted at steep 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods—a threat that could severely impact Canada’s export-driven economy.

The possibility of such tariffs underscores the urgency for a steady hand to navigate U.S.-Canada relations during this fraught transition.

Polls suggest that Trudeau’s departure may come too late to salvage his party’s standing. A recent Ipsos survey conducted after Freeland’s resignation gave the opposition Conservative Party a commanding 25-point lead, with 45% of Canadians favoring the Conservatives over the Liberals.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is viewed by 39% of respondents as better equipped to handle Trump, compared to just 14% for Trudeau.

With Canada’s next federal election required by October 2025, the Liberal Party faces an uphill battle to restore public confidence and rally support under a new leader.

Some context

Trudeau’s tenure has been marked by a complicated relationship with Trump, whose policies and rhetoric often clashed with the Canadian leader’s progressive agenda.

In a November meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, the president-elect described their discussion on trade as “very productive.” However, the talks quickly soured, with Trump reportedly suggesting that Canada could join the United States as its 51st state to avoid the economic fallout of impending tariffs.

In response to Trudeau’s critique of the tariff proposal, Trump took to his Truth Social platform, mocking the prime minister as “Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada.”

Trump’s planned tariffs, part of a broader crackdown on North American trade, are intended to pressure Canada and Mexico into stricter border controls and drug enforcement.

His November announcement framed the tariffs as a necessary measure to combat what he described as a “caravan invasion” and the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.