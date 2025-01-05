Tech giant, Microsoft, has announced plans to invest approximately $80 billion in AI-enabled data centers to train AI models across the globe.

The Vice Chairman and President of Microsoft, Brad Smith, disclosed this in a blog post highlighting the company’s commitment to AI as part of a broader strategy to respond to China’s daring moves in the tech space.

He, however, noted that more than half of the total investment would be in the United States, reflecting Microsoft’s commitment to its home country and its confidence in the American economy.

“In FY 2025, Microsoft is on track to invest approximately $80 billion to build out AI-enabled data centers to train AI models and deploy AI and cloud-based applications around the world,” Smith said.

U.S. vs China tech export

While highlighting the growing competition between U.S. and Chinese AI technologies, particularly in developing nations, Smith emphasized the need for a proactive international strategy to ensure the U.S. maintains its edge in the global AI landscape.

According to him, the advent of generative AI has intensified competition, particularly with China’s rapidly advancing AI sector.

He compared this race to the evolution of the telecommunications industry over the last two decades.

Smith noted that Chinese companies, with substantial government subsidies, overtook Western counterparts in telecommunications, creating dependencies that posed challenges to U.S. national security.

He said China is now replicating this strategy in AI by subsidizing access to critical technologies like chips and promising to build local AI data centers in developing nations. The strategy aims to lock these nations into China’s AI ecosystem for the long term.

“As we enter the second half of the decade, early signs suggest the Government of China is interested in replicating its successful telecommunications strategy.

“China is starting to offer developing countries subsidized access to scarce chips, and it’s promising to build local AI data centers. The Chinese wisely recognize that if a country standardizes on China’s AI platform, it likely will continue to rely on that platform in the future,” Smith said.

U.S. response

Smith said the best response for the United States is not to complain about the competition but to ensure it wins the race ahead.

This, he said, would require that the U.S. move quickly and effectively to promote American AI as a superior alternative.

“The United States currently has multiple advantages. American companies currently have better technology, from chips to AI models to software applications.

“In addition, many U.S. companies, including Microsoft, have invested heavily in building AI that is more trustworthy than most products from China.

“We are designing AI technology that protects cybersecurity, privacy, digital safety, and other responsible uses of AI. And we are making this technology available around the world through data centres that meet the U.S. Government’s highest cyber and physical security standards,” he said.

More insights

Smith further disclosed that Microsoft is spearheading efforts to expand AI infrastructure globally with a commitment of over $35 billion to establish trusted and secure AI and cloud data centers in 14 countries within three years, focusing on regions where China’s Belt and Road Initiative has been active.

These investments, he said, are part of a broader U.S. private-sector initiative to ensure American AI technologies are accessible globally, particularly in developing nations.

While China is likely to continue its strategy of subsidizing AI adoption in developing regions, Smith expressed confidence that the scale of private capital investment in the U.S. far outweighs China’s capabilities.

By aligning private-sector innovation with supportive public policy, Smith said the U.S. can secure its leadership position in the global AI race and ensure its technologies become the backbone of AI adoption in developing economies.