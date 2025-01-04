The United States could potentially acquire up to 400,000 Bitcoins in 2025, according to Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group.

Green, known for his optimistic forecasts about cryptocurrency, suggests that this move, which he terms the establishment of a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve,” could cement Bitcoin as a fundamental pillar of U.S. financial policy while driving an unprecedented bull market.

This insight was shared in a note provided to crypto. news.

Green’s prediction aligns with the recently proposed Bitcoin Act of 2024 by Senator Cynthia Lummis, which outlines plans for the U.S. government to acquire one million Bitcoins over a five-year period.

While the ambitious goal may be scaled back due to political negotiations, Green believes it is “highly likely” that the government will secure between 300,000 and 400,000 Bitcoins.

“This is more than an economic initiative; it’s a geopolitical masterstroke,” Green remarked.

He emphasized that such a reserve would not only fortify Bitcoin’s position in global finance but also enhance the dominance of the U.S. dollar in an increasingly digitalized global economy.

Implications for the Market

Green remains optimistic about the potential market impact despite possible challenges, such as legislative and bureaucratic hurdles.

“The establishment of a Bitcoin reserve consisting of 300,000 to 400,000 Bitcoins would almost certainly spark a bull run of historic proportions,” he explained. “This move would drive exponential value creation while fundamentally reshaping global financial markets.”

The positive speculations about a strategic Bitcoin reserve in the US stem from Donald Trump’s campaign promises to set up one in the country.

Bitcoin and U.S. Policy in 2025

This prediction comes in the wake of increasing bipartisan interest in cryptocurrencies as a strategic asset.

In late 2024, Green praised then-President Donald Trump for unveiling plans for crypto-friendly regulations and a proposed $14 billion national Bitcoin reserve.

Trump positioned the initiative as a means to bolster the U.S. economy and strengthen the country’s leadership in digital finance.

If the U.S. pursues such a reserve, it could mark a transformative moment in the adoption of Bitcoin, signaling its transition from a speculative asset to a cornerstone of national economic policy.

What to Know

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan yesterday stated that Bitcoin could hit $500,000 if the United States launches a strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The launch of a bitcoin reserve will lead to the US buying Bitcoin directly driving up demand for the asset.

Bitcoin is currently on the rise from $93,000 to $98,000 at the time of the report.