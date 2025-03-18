The United States is grappling with a shortage of skilled workers, especially in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Projections show the country will need an additional 1 million STEM professionals by 2033, with tech jobs expanding faster than the general workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

CNBC reports that the H-1B visa program, which allows U.S. companies to hire foreign workers in specialized fields, has become a vital tool for filling these workforce gaps.

The program, which started in 1990, offers 65,000 visas annually, with an additional 20,000 available for individuals with advanced degrees from U.S. institutions. However, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services received 470,000 applications for H-1B visas in 2025, indicating the high demand for foreign talent in the U.S.

Visa renewal process is costly and complex

The H-1B visa process has its challenges, especially for foreign workers who must renew their visas every few years. Reports inform that an H-1B visa holder from Reston, Virginia, shared the difficulties involved.

“I’m not sure if people in the U.S. truly understand the level of headache that people who are on H-1 have to go through, which nobody else has. For example, every three years we need to get our H-1 renewal. For that renewal, you have to pay renewal fees. You’ve got to hire a lawyer,” Saxena explained.

H-1B used by major tech companies

It is reported that big tech companies, including Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, are among the top employers using the H-1B program to hire skilled workers from abroad.

Despite recent layoffs in the tech sector, demand for foreign workers has not decreased, as businesses continue to seek specialized skills. Some critics argue that these companies may be using the program to hire cheaper labor, raising concerns about its impact on U.S. workers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Both the unemployment rate, at 4.1 percent, and the number of unemployed people, at 7.1 million, changed little in February.”

“The unemployment rate has remained in a narrow range of 4.0 percent to 4.2 percent since May 2024.”

Proposed reforms to address concerns

Reports further inform that there is an ongoing debate over the program’s impact on American workers, as critics claim that foreign workers are sometimes hired at lower wages, potentially harming domestic job opportunities.

Supporters of the H-1B program argue it encourages innovation and contributes to job creation in the U.S. To address concerns, proposals have been made to adjust the program, including setting wage floors and eliminating the random lottery system for selecting applicants.