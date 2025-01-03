The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has announced that the 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) Port Harcourt Refinery and the Kaduna Refinery are undergoing a comprehensive overhaul aimed at meeting world-class standards.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd., Olufemi Soneye, in response to comments from former President Olusegun Obasanjo regarding the refineries’ rehabilitation on Thursday.

According to NNPC, the rehabilitation of the 60,000 bpd Port Harcourt and Warri refineries exceeds traditional Turnaround Maintenance (TAM), representing a full revamp to meet global standards.

Obasanjo had expressed doubts about the operational status of the rehabilitated Port Harcourt and Warri refineries. He referenced advice from Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), which reportedly questioned the viability of the Port Harcourt Refinery due to alleged corruption.

In response, Soneye emphasized that the revamping of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries was a notable achievement under the leadership of NNPC Ltd and that similar rehabilitation efforts are underway at the second Port Harcourt Refinery and the Kaduna Refinery.

He reaffirmed NNPC Ltd.’s commitment to restoring and maintaining the refineries to global standards for sustainable operations.

Soneye further extended an invitation to former President Obasanjo to visit the rehabilitated refineries and observe the progress firsthand.

“We extend an invitation to our esteemed former president to join us in this historic journey.

“His wisdom and experience are invaluable, and we deeply appreciate his insights and guidance, which will always be welcomed and cherished.

“We hold President Olusegun Obasanjo in the highest regard as a respected statesman who has made significant contributions to the growth and progress of Nigeria.

“His dedication to national development and his right to speak on matters of national importance are both deeply respected,” Soneye stated.

What you should know

In 2023, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, announced the ongoing rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemicals Company (KRPC) being scheduled to commence by the fourth quarter of 2024.

In November 2024, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) announced the successful resumption of production at the Port Harcourt Refinery following a report by Nairametrics.

The rehabilitation and operation of Nigeria’s refineries reduce reliance on imported petroleum products, saving foreign exchange and boosting local production.

These refineries stimulate economic growth, and drive value addition within the oil and gas sector.