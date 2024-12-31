KuCoin Token (KCS) and Litecoin (LTC) are getting momentum in the cryptocurrency market, drawing attention from crypto enthusiasts.

The two tokens showed significant gains in the day enticing crypto traders looking for tokens to back.

KuCoin Token Rallies on New Campaign Launch

KuCoin Token (KCS), the native token of the KuCoin exchange, has experienced a 2.93% increase in price over the past 24 hours.

As of today, KCS is priced at $11.15 with a market capitalization of $1.34 billion. This rally comes alongside KuCoin’s recent promotional activities, including the listing of Tevaera (TEVA) and its accompanying incentives campaign.

The exchange is running the TEVA GemSlot Carnival, which offers up to 800,000 TEVA tokens as bonuses for exchanging and deposits. Participants who deposit at least 1,000 TEVA tokens can receive 700 tickets, while exchanging bonuses are tied to transaction volume.

Affiliates can also benefit from a separate 250,000 TEVA token pool by inviting new users or driving transaction activity. These promotions, running until early January 2025, are expected to boost transaction volume on the platform.

Litecoin Rises as Market Trends Shift

Litecoin (LTC) is also getting traction, with analysts suggesting a potential breakout from a descending trendline resistance zone. Litecoin is currently consolidating above key levels, which could signal further upward movement toward the $180–$200.

The network’s price trajectory has been influenced by miner sell-offs, leading to a temporary divergence between Litecoin’s network value and its price. However, with supply diminishing, market watchers anticipate that the price could soon align with the network value.

Historical trends suggest that Litecoin may enter a rapid expansion phase during the current market cycle. Some projections for 2025 indicate a possibility of Litecoin achieving a 2 trillion USDT market cap, fueled by growing adoption and reduced miner supply.

Kucoin Token Utility

KuCoin’s native token, KuCoin Token (KCS), serves multiple utility functions within the KuCoin ecosystem. The primary uses of the token include:

1. Trading Fee Discounts

Holders of KCS enjoy reduced trading fees on the KuCoin exchange. The discount is tied based on the number of KCS held, making it a cost-saving mechanism for active traders.

2. Passive Income via KCS Bonus

KCS holders can earn a daily bonus called the “KCS Bonus.” This reward is distributed from a portion of the exchange’s trading fee revenue and incentivizes long-term token holding.

3. Governance and Decision-Making

In the future, KCS holders may gain governance rights, enabling them to vote on platform upgrades, new features, and community proposals.

4. Payment Integration

KuCoin is gradually building partnerships to allow KCS to be used as a payment method for services and goods in external ecosystems.

These features make KCS an integral part of KuCoin’s ecosystem, incentivizing user loyalty while driving engagement across its platform.

Litecoins Utility

Litecoin (LTC) is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to enable fast, secure, and low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Its utility spans various domains:

1. Digital Currency for Payments

Peer-to-Peer Transactions: LTC is widely used as a medium of exchange for buying goods and services. Its faster block times (2.5 minutes) and lower fees compared to Bitcoin make it an attractive choice for everyday transactions.

Merchant Acceptance: Thousands of merchants worldwide accept Litecoin for payments, both online and offline. It is supported by payment processors like BitPay and CoinGate.

2. Low-Cost Cross-Border Payments

Litecoin facilitates fast and inexpensive international transfers, making it an ideal choice for remittances and cross-border transactions compared to traditional systems like SWIFT or even other cryptocurrencies.

3. Store of Value

Litecoin is often referred to as “digital silver” (with Bitcoin being “digital gold”). It is used by investors as a store of value or a hedge against inflation due to its capped supply of 84 million coins.

What to Know

Kucoin and Litecoin recorded significant gains for the day topping the charts. Both crypto assets are expected to do even better in Q1 2025.

Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20 is a major event for the crypto market with analysts expecting crypto assets to surge in value following Trumps Inauguration.