With the cryptocurrency market crashing, investors will be looking to take advantage of the current low-price situation of the crypto market. Here are 5 cryptos that investors can take advantage of the low prices to acquire.

Ethereum’s ETHER

Ethereum has an upcoming layer-2 solution that is moving the network fully from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a Proof of Stake (PoS) platform that is more energy-efficient than ever before. Although there are serious concerns about the high gas fee issue facing the network, the cryptocurrency has proposed a London Hard Fork upgrade that is supposed to solve the issue. The upgrade is expected in July 2021.

Ether is currently trading $2,800 as of the time of writing the article. It is currently down 18.31% in the last 24 hours.

READ:

Cardano’s ADA

Cardano’s Alonzo Testnet, which launches the coin’s smart contract platform, is expected to go live any moment from now. The smart contract will compete with Ethereum as it promises to plug up all the shortcomings of Ethereum in terms of network congestions and high gas fees. Cardano, in recent times, has been getting promising partnerships such as the partnership with the Ethiopian Ministry of Education.

ADA is currently trading $1.77 as of the time of writing the article. It is currently down 14.22% in the last 24 hours but up 4.30% in the last 7 days.

READ:

Internet Computer’s ICP

Asides from being a new listing which much speculation, the technology powering this platform is quite revolutionary. It is the world’s first blockchain that runs at web speed with unbounded capacity. It also represents the third major blockchain innovation, alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its ecosystem is growing by the day and now, investors can get into this investment at a very cheap price.

ICP has had it rough since its listing. Although it has a lot of promise, investors would still like to see how well it performs over a certain period. It is currently trading $145 as of the time of writing this report. It is currently down 20% in the last 24 hours.

READ:

Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was designed to provide fast, secure and low-cost payments by leveraging the unique properties of blockchain technology. Litecoin has a block time of just 2.5 minutes and extremely low transaction fees, making it suitable for micro-transactions and point-of-sale payments. This is why Litecoin, as of January 2021, is one of the most widely accepted cryptocurrencies with more than 2,000 merchants and stores now accepting LTC across the globe.

It is currently trading $220, currently down 29% as at the time of writing this article.

READ:

Chainlink’s LINK

Chainlink is one of the first networks to allow the integration of off-chain data into smart contracts. With many trusted partners, Chainlink is one of the major players in the data processing field. The platform has a series of events in the coming months which is aimed at scalability and all-around improvement of the platform and the token as a whole.

LINK is currently trading $32, currently down 22% as at the time of writing this article.