President Bola Tinubu has hailed the reopening of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), describing it as a significant achievement in 2024.

This was contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) on Monday.

He noted that this milestone further strengthens Nigerians’ hope in his administration’s commitment to revitalizing the energy sector and fostering economic growth.

The Warri Refinery returned to operation today, mere weeks after the 60,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) capacity of the Port Harcourt Refinery was brought back online in November. This marks a major step forward in the administration’s ongoing efforts to restore Nigeria’s refining capacity and reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.

President Tinubu emphasized that the reactivation of WRPC after years of inactivity underscores his administration’s determination to position Nigeria as a hub for downstream industrial activities in Africa. The refinery, which boasts a 125,000-bpd capacity, is currently operating at 60%, producing essential products such as Straight Run Kerosene (SRK), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and both heavy and light naphtha.

Building on Past Foundations

Acknowledging the groundwork laid by the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government had awarded contracts for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the country’s four state-owned refineries. He commended the current NNPCL leadership, under Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari, for ensuring these initiatives materialize.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s comprehensive plan to enhance energy efficiency and security, positioning Nigeria as a global energy provider.

He congratulated Kyari and the NNPCL team for their relentless efforts in restoring Nigeria’s refining capacity and elevating the nation’s status as a major oil-producing country.

“The restart of Warri Refinery today brings joy and gladness to me and Nigerians. This will further strengthen the hope and confidence of Nigerians for a greater and better future that we promised. This development is a remarkable way to end the year following the feat recorded earlier with the old Port Harcourt Refinery. I am equally happy that NNPC Limited is implementing my directive to restore all four refineries to good working condition.

“I congratulate Mele Kyari and his team at NNPCL for working hard to restore our national pride and make Nigeria a hub for crude oil refining in Africa,” the statement quoted President Tinubu as saying.

Next Steps: Kaduna and Port Harcourt Refineries

Looking ahead, Tinubu directed the NNPCL to expedite repair work on the Kaduna Refinery and the second 150,000-bpd refinery in Port Harcourt. Restoring these facilities to optimal capacity, he explained, is critical to consolidating Nigeria’s energy ambitions.

Economic and Industrial Benefits

The revitalization of WRPC is expected to significantly boost Nigeria’s industrial output, create jobs, and reduce the nation’s import dependency on refined petroleum products. By focusing on strategic outputs like SRK and AGO, the refinery aims to meet domestic demands and enhance energy stability.

President Tinubu’s bold moves in the energy sector signal a renewed determination to address long-standing challenges in the oil and gas industry.