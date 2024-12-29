US President-elect Donald Trump expressed his support for the H-1B visa program on Saturday, aligning with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in a public dispute over skilled immigrant workers.

The statement marked a significant shift in tone from Trump’s previous stance on the issue, as he had moved to limit the visas’ use during his first presidency.

According to a Reuters publication on Saturday, Trump reaffirmed his belief in the value of the program, describing it as a “great program” that he had utilized extensively in his own businesses.

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program,” Trump told the New York Post.

His comments came in response to a series of social media posts by Musk, who had vowed to “go to war” to defend the visa program against criticism from far-right activists and immigration hardliners.

Musk, a naturalized US citizen born in South Africa, has held an H-1B visa himself. His electric car company, Tesla, secured 724 of the visas in 2024 alone, highlighting the program’s importance to the tech industry.

The H-1B visa program, which allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialized fields, is vital for the tech sector but has drawn criticism from opponents who argue it undercuts wages for American workers.

The dispute was triggered earlier last week when far-right activists criticized Trump’s selection of Indian-American venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan as an adviser on artificial intelligence.

Critics claimed the appointment could influence the administration’s immigration policies.

In response, Musk posted a series of tweets defending skilled immigrants and their contributions to the United States.

One of Musk’s tweets read: “We named @Tesla after Nikola Tesla, one of the greatest engineers ever. He was a penniless immigrant whose inventions led to American dominance in electricity generation and usage.”

Another stated: “Anyone – of any race, creed or nationality – who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect. America is the land of freedom and opportunity. Fight with every fiber of your being to keep it that way!”

The tweets drew praise from tech leaders but also reignited debates among Trump’s supporters.

Steve Bannon, a longtime Trump confidante, criticized “big tech oligarchs” for supporting the H-1B program and framed immigration as a threat to Western civilization.

The backlash highlights the tensions between Trump’s base and the tech industry, which heavily relies on skilled immigrant labor.

Musk’s advocacy also highlighted the growing importance of legal immigration in addressing talent shortages in US tech companies. Musk has repeatedly pointed to the lack of homegrown talent to fill critical positions in the sector, an argument echoed by other industry leaders.

Trump’s support for the H-1B visa program may signal a willingness to navigate the complex dynamics of immigration policy during his upcoming presidency.