Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria, has recruited no fewer than 518 new health professionals to address the negative impact of the ‘japa syndrome’ and enhance healthcare delivery services.

Prof. Ahmed Umdagas, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Zaria.

He explained that the hospital faces a significant shortage of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other health workers due to the migration of healthcare professionals abroad, commonly referred to as ‘japa syndrome’.

Hospital receives over 7,500 applications

Umdagas revealed that the hospital had received over 7,500 applications by the time the vacancy advertisement expired. However, he clarified that the approved number of recruits was 518 officers.

“We have completed the exercise, and by the first quarter of 2025, the hospital will welcome 518 additional staff members to improve the human resources for health,” the CMD stated.

He expressed confidence that the addition of this cohort would significantly strengthen health outcomes at the facility.

Focus on manpower development and staff training

Regarding manpower development, Umdagas noted that over 460 hospital staff had undergone both local and international training to improve health outcomes, emphasizing that such training efforts would continue to grow in 2025.

Additionally, he highlighted that the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) recently conducted a training session at the hospital, focusing on ways to enhance patient care.

Strengthening collaborations to enhance health outcomes

The CMD also mentioned that the facility was working closely with key stakeholders to strengthen its partnerships and collaborations aimed at enhancing health outcomes.

He explained that one such collaboration was with the University of Miami, USA, focused on the treatment of ovarian cancer. This research initiative will involve 70 patients globally.

“Of the 70 patients, ABUTH will assess 20, 10 will be treated in the Bahamas, and the remaining 40 will be assessed at the University of Miami,” Umdagas stated.

More Insights

Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria is one of Nigeria’s leading teaching hospitals, affiliated with Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria. It serves as a premier center for medical training, research, and healthcare services in Northern Nigeria.

The hospital provides a wide range of medical services, including specialized care in surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, and oncology.

As a tertiary healthcare facility, ABUTH caters to a large number of patients from across Northern Nigeria and beyond, offering both outpatient and inpatient services.