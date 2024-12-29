The Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Zaria is set to begin kidney transplant surgeries in 2025, aiming to provide relief to patients with kidney failure and reduce medical tourism.

Prof. Ahmed Umdagas, the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, revealed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Zaria.

He announced that the Urology Centre of Excellence, which will deliver advanced urology services, is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2025.

Umdagas stated that the Urology Centre of Excellence at ABUTH would be ready by the first quarter of 2025 to deliver high-quality urology services.

“By the first quarter of 2025, ABUTH will commence kidney transplants. What has been holding us back is a few infrastructure upgrades,” he said.

He added, “Besides that, most of the machines and equipment required for kidney transplants are available, and our personnel have been adequately trained to provide the services.”

Amenity wing for enhanced patient care

Umdagas also revealed plans for an Amenity Wing, designed to accommodate patients from all classes.

According to him, the Amenity Wing will feature a single-bedroom and a room-and-parlor option for affluent patients, emphasizing that ABUTH is committed to offering world-class services.

“The Amenity Wing will have a dedicated line and a website,” Umdagas explained. “The website will showcase the profiles of doctors in the hospital. When a patient wants to see a specific professor or specialist, they will simply need to use the dedicated line or the website to book an appointment seamlessly.”

Cutting costs for imaging services

Similarly, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) also disclosed that a contract has been awarded for the procurement of linear machines to enhance cancer care at the facility.

Speaking on additional efforts to curb medical tourism, the CMD highlighted that ABUTH boasts a fully functional 128 Slice CT Scan machine.

He explained, “If you undergo an investigation abroad requiring the 128 Slice CT Scan, it costs no less than $200, which is over N300,000. Meanwhile, ABUTH charges just N30,000 for the same service.”

Advanced imaging and lithotripsy services

The CMD noted that many patients now come to ABUTH for scans, take the results abroad, and continue their treatments there.

“We also have 1.5 Tesla MRI and 0.2 Tesla MRI machines, which are advanced imaging technologies. These machines are fully functional, and the cost for such services at ABUTH is significantly lower than what is charged elsewhere in Nigeria.” , He said.

He added, “We also perform lithotripsy at ABUTH, which involves breaking stones using lasers instead of surgery.”

IVF milestones and future plans

Umdagas further shared that the hospital had celebrated over five successful IVF cases in collaboration with its partners.

He revealed plans to establish a dedicated unit for IVF services in future budgets, ensuring all necessary equipment is housed in one facility.